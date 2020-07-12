Crown Point gives full-time city employees extra comp day for working during COVID-19 pandemic

CROWN POINT — Since the coronavirus pandemic closed in-person public meetings, the city of Crown Point has paused honoring employees of the month.
However, during Monday night's City Council meeting, Crown Point Mayor David Uran took time to recognize all city employees.
"Our employees haven't skipped a beat. They've been asked to modify their work schedules. They've been asked to adjust to new protocols that are out there to make sure that they're safe; the workplace is safe," Uran said.
As employees continue to work with the public, Uran said he hopes the city continues to set an example.
Thus far, he said, full-time employees haven't contracted the new coronavirus, adding employee's temperatures are checked before and after work.
"(We're) constantly educating them and getting them a part of the program at the workplace and understanding that what they do outside the workplace is just as important, so they're not bringing something back," Uran said. "We've got good protocols in place."
Instead of asking local sponsors to provide $25-$50 gift cards for more than 180 city employees, Uran asked the City Council to give all full-time city employees an extra eight-hour comp day.
Uran said employees can use the day, or tack it on to vacation time, as long as it doesn't cause his or her department to go into overtime.
The gesture, he said, is a way for himself and council members to say "thank you" to employees for the example they have set during the pandemic.
"They would do it regardless," Uran said. "I just think it'd be just another step of just showing a vote of confidence and a pat on the back for their hard work."
City Council President Scott Evorik echoed Uran's sentiments, adding the extra day is "not only very fair, but it's very well-deserving."
Councilman Zack Bryan said the measure is "the least we can do."
The council approved the eight-hour paid time off unanimously.
