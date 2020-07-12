You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crown Point gives full-time city employees extra comp day for working during COVID-19 pandemic
urgent

Crown Point gives full-time city employees extra comp day for working during COVID-19 pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — Since the coronavirus pandemic closed in-person public meetings, the city of Crown Point has paused honoring employees of the month. 

However, during Monday night's City Council meeting, Crown Point Mayor David Uran took time to recognize all city employees. 

"Our employees haven't skipped a beat. They've been asked to modify their work schedules. They've been asked to adjust to new protocols that are out there to make sure that they're safe; the workplace is safe," Uran said. 

WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to remember late Crown Point girl who was always smiling

As employees continue to work with the public, Uran said he hopes the city continues to set an example. 

Thus far, he said, full-time employees haven't contracted the new coronavirus, adding employee's temperatures are checked before and after work. 

"(We're) constantly educating them and getting them a part of the program at the workplace and understanding that what they do outside the workplace is just as important, so they're not bringing something back," Uran said. "We've got good protocols in place."

Instead of asking local sponsors to provide $25-$50 gift cards for more than 180 city employees, Uran asked the City Council to give all full-time city employees an extra eight-hour comp day.

Uran said employees can use the day, or tack it on to vacation time, as long as it doesn't cause his or her department to go into overtime.

The gesture, he said, is a way for himself and council members to say "thank you" to employees for the example they have set during the pandemic.

"They would do it regardless," Uran said. "I just think it'd be just another step of just showing a vote of confidence and a pat on the back for their hard work."

Crown Antique Mall celebrates 1-year anniversary
WATCH NOW: Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point reopens with new places to explore

City Council President Scott Evorik echoed Uran's sentiments, adding the extra day is "not only very fair, but it's very well-deserving."

Councilman Zack Bryan said the measure is "the least we can do."

The council approved the eight-hour paid time off unanimously.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrity Birthdays: July 12

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts