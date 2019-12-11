CROWN POINT — On a 19-degree night, dozens gathered to remember Julian Tinoco.
One year ago, Tinoco, of Winfield, was on his way home after visiting his father in Plainfield, Indiana, something he did every other weekend.
That night, while Tinoco was driving on a busy 109th Avenue in Winfield — a mile away from home — a vehicle driven by Richard Westerhoff, 30, crossed a center line and struck Tinoco’s charcoal gray Chevy Impala.
Tinoco, 20, died later that evening from blunt force trauma.
On a Wednesday evening, nearly as frigid as the night Tinoco died, dozens gathered to remember the Crown Point High School graduate.
The vigil was held at Kerri Harden and Sarah Payovich's home on 109th Avenue — right across the street from Tinoco's Winfield roadside memorial.
The couple was there that night, right by Tinoco's side.
"Most of you, all of you, experienced Julian's life, throughout his life, his accomplishments, everything," Payovich said while fighting back tears. "Kerri and I got to experience the last moments of Julian's life, which I'm told was part of God's plan. Just to bring some of you some solace, he was not alone."
That night, Harden held Tinoco's hand and assured him help was on the way.
"I'd just like all of you to know that he was comfortable and at peace at the end," Harden said. "We love him."
Yolanda Coriano, Tinoco's mom, recited "If You Could See Me Now," a poem by Patsy Stambaugh Deskins.
"I know that God will always lift me up and take care of me, no matter what storm I go through, whatever storm you go through," she said. "If that's what I connect and what Julian is experiencing and he wants me to share that with everybody, then that's my calling."
Coriano thanked people for their support and prayers, she then called for the crowd to light their pillar candles, which stood tall in plastic red cups.
The candles gave a soft red glow to faces as they bowed their heads during a moment of silence honoring their son, brother, grandchild, cousin, uncle, boyfriend and friend.
"We love you Julian!" they cried after blowing out the candles.
Keeping the memory alive
Tinoco was a smart, giving person, who always thought of others, his family remembered recently.
Coriano has memories of her late son around her new house: a memorial ornament on the Christmas tree, his stocking hung above the fireplace and his Ivy Tech diploma displayed on a bookshelf that sits next to a plaque describing what a brother is.
"I feel like it's still surreal and like I'm waiting for him still to come back," Coriano said.
“It's weird to like think that his life stopped then, when he had so much energy and time put towards the future,” added Jose Tinoco, Julian’s older brother.
For the family, the holidays bring back a lot of emotions. This was the first Thanksgiving they spent without him.
For Jose Tinoco, Julian’s father, that meant skipping annual traditions, such as deep-frying the turkey.
“For me, it just didn't feel right because he enjoyed that so much,” Jose said. “I know people say, you know, ‘He would like for you to do that,’ but it's not the same without him there.”
The family also chose to forgo their annual home run derby, which Julian won every year.
"Overall, it's a struggle, you know, every day is a struggle,” Jose said.
Julian loved jewelry. He liked to buy quality things, his grandma Estela Coriano recalled recently.
His family members kept the pieces he bought, including bracelets and necklaces, and wear them on special occasions.
“I feel like it just brings his energy with me in a sense,” Jose, 25, said. “At first I used to wear it a lot, when like he first passed, but then I put it away because I didn't want to anything to happen to it.”
“When he passed away, this was his favorite necklace. So I wear this, not every day, but just when I feel like I need more of his energy or just want to highlight him for the day,” Yolanda added.
Crosses and angels adorn a lot of the pieces Julian bought.
“He really loved crosses and angels. So that represented him,” Yolanda said.
After Julian died, his friend made pins in his honor that look just like the necklace around Yolanda’s neck.
Changes to 109th
After the accident, Yolanda began advocating for improvements on 109th Avenue. The heavily traveled road coming into Winfield has a lot of blind spots, with speed limits that are often ignored, Julian’s grandfather, Alex Coriano, said.
Though there is a flashing speed limit sign warning drivers to slow to 30 mph, Coriano said people don’t care.
“I can't see over the hill until I get to the top of the hill and you never know who's on the other side,” Alex said.
"There's more and more people moving into this area. It's growing and growing and 109th is going to be so busy ... I remember 109th, years ago there very little traffic, it was all farmland. But now, (there's) cars all over the place,” he added.
Yolanda said she has been in touch with state Rep. Lisa Beck about the dangers on 109th Avenue. Beck met with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s staff last week to discuss safety on the busy road.
Beck said she hopes to further address the issue during a town hall meeting in February, according to a Facebook post.
In addition to seeing improvements made to 109th, Yolanda said she wants to see Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) become a louder voice in the community.
Eight days after the Dec. 10, 2018, crash, a criminal case was opened against Westerhoff.
He is facing 15 charges related to the case, including driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more with a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana) in his system, court records show.
The case was supposed to go before Lake County Judge Diane Boswell on Friday, but the case has been continued because Westerhoff has new legal representation. His next hearing is Jan. 22.
This is the third continuance in the case, records show.
"We know that at the end of this all he's not going to have a lot of time. The time that he gets will never will never feel like justice,” Yolanda said.