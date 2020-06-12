Crown Point group hosts auction to benefit local organizations

CROWN POINT — Bidders, get your virtual paddles ready.
Crown Point-based Neighbors Helping Neighbors is hosting an online auction benefiting its group along with Ben’s Blue Bags; Buddy Bags; Campagna Academy, Inc.; St. Joseph's Carmelite Home; Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids; St.Jude House; and Tradewinds Services, Inc.
The silent auction portion began Thursday where those interested can visit crownpoint.ggo.bid to scope out items, including a Florida escape for six, a private dinner by Chef Chris Pappas or a round of golf and dinner with Mayor David Uran.
"We had donations given from both business owners, and then from people around the Crown Point community," said Lindsey Gottschling, director of development for Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Gottschling added there also will be a competition between Purdue and Indiana University fans to see which team can raise the most donations.
From 6-7 p.m. Sunday, the auction will be livestreamed on YouTube, during which organizations will be recognized.
The auction also will be open during the online program, where donations will be accepted for Neighbors Helping Neighbors. To participate in the auctions, bidders must first register at crownpoint.ggo.bid.
The auction ends at noon Monday.
Founder of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Jana Caudill said members were asked to pick which organizations would be involved with the auction.
"This is actually just a fundraiser replacement for all of these charities that lost their fundraisers during COVID(-19)," Caudill said.
Since its inception in mid-March, the group has begun working with The Legacy Foundation, which now serves as the fiscal agent partner for Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Caudill said.
In short time, the group has carved out an identity for itself, with dozens of red, heart-shaped Crown Point Strong signs popping up across the city.
"Originally what was just a simple idea of using my company moving truck to collect and donate food transpired into being a platform," Caudill said.
The group remains keen on its original mission as it grows — neighbors helping each other — Caudill added.
Recently, the organization moved into 120 S. Main St. on the square. The space, Caudill said, will be used to best accommodate members' needs.
For additional information on the auction, email crownpointstrong@gmail.com or visit https://legacyfdn.ejoinme.org/cpnhn.
