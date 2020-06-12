Crown Point group hosts auction to benefit local organizations

The auction ends at noon Monday.

Founder of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Jana Caudill said members were asked to pick which organizations would be involved with the auction.

"This is actually just a fundraiser replacement for all of these charities that lost their fundraisers during COVID(-19)," Caudill said.

Since its inception in mid-March, the group has begun working with The Legacy Foundation, which now serves as the fiscal agent partner for Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Caudill said.

In short time, the group has carved out an identity for itself, with dozens of red, heart-shaped Crown Point Strong signs popping up across the city.

"Originally what was just a simple idea of using my company moving truck to collect and donate food transpired into being a platform," Caudill said.

The group remains keen on its original mission as it grows — neighbors helping each other — Caudill added.

Recently, the organization moved into 120 S. Main St. on the square. The space, Caudill said, will be used to best accommodate members' needs.