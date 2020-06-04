You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point hires first African American police officer
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, left, reads the police department oath of office while new Officer Rob Harrell pledges to uphold the U.S. and Indiana constitutions and protect Crown Point residents. Harrell is the first African American to join the department. 

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Police Department made history on Wednesday by swearing in its first African American police officer. 

Police Chief Pete Land said Officer Rob Harrell, badge No. 115, is the department's first and only African American officer. 

"Rob stood out in our hiring process and showed himself to be the top applicant," Land said in an email.

"The fact that after working in other law enforcement agencies away from Crown Point, and he chose to return to his hometown to live and help us serve the community is something to be admired. Our department and city is lucky to have him as one of our police officers." 

Harrell was sworn in during an in-person ceremony at Crown Point Fire Rescue, which included city officials, family members and his new squad car. The gathering was closed to the public. 

Prior to serving in Crown Point, Harrell was a correctional officer at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He also was a Indiana State Capitol Police officer, where he patrolled the Indiana State Capitol building.

Harrell graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2019.

The Crown Point High School graduate said he's "ready to rock and roll," to do great things in the community, while making it safe. 

"This is a big deal for me and my family and the Crown Point Police Department," Harrell said, later adding: 

"I made history. I know I made history. I'm very proud of that for sure that I'm the first African American (in) the department. So it feels really good for sure." 

The 23-year-old has lived in Crown Point for nearly a decade, and said he has always wanted to be a police officer. 

"My dad, he's an ex-firefighter, and so I would always go up to the fire station and drive around in the fire trucks, and I would also talk to a lot of his police friends," Harrell said. " They always talked to me, and basically I became interested."

Though Harrell said he watched "Live PD" and "Cops," while growing up, that wasn't why he became a police officer. 

"I love helping. I'm a helpful person. I love doing things within the community," Harrell said. "I love helping people and making a big difference. That's the kind of person I am — I want to make a change, make a difference."

In early April, the department swore in an officer virtually via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the oath of office takes place in the City Council chambers at City Hall, with department heads, city officials and family members present. 

