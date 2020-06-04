Crown Point hires first African American police officer

"This is a big deal for me and my family and the Crown Point Police Department," Harrell said, later adding:

"I made history. I know I made history. I'm very proud of that for sure that I'm the first African American (in) the department. So it feels really good for sure."

The 23-year-old has lived in Crown Point for nearly a decade, and said he has always wanted to be a police officer.

"My dad, he's an ex-firefighter, and so I would always go up to the fire station and drive around in the fire trucks, and I would also talk to a lot of his police friends," Harrell said. " They always talked to me, and basically I became interested."

Though Harrell said he watched "Live PD" and "Cops," while growing up, that wasn't why he became a police officer.

"I love helping. I'm a helpful person. I love doing things within the community," Harrell said. "I love helping people and making a big difference. That's the kind of person I am — I want to make a change, make a difference."