Crown Point hotel underway by April? Developers reveal plans for 109th and Delaware

CROWN POINT — Renderings have been drawn and plans have been presented to the city for a hotel along 109th Avenue.
The four-story, 57,000-square-foot building with have 95 rooms, including eight suites, an indoor pool and limited breakfast service, said Jeff Ban, principal of DVG Inc.
The Hampton Inn going in at 109th and Delaware Parkway has an enhanced appearance from the traditional, prototypical look, Ban added.
"There is metal panel that's not part of the prototypical exterior. We added the lower levels all brick, which was not part of the prototypical (design). It's a very modern design," Ban said. "We did change some of the color palette to kind of be a little bit more ... contrasting and complementary."
Ban told Plan Commission members Monday that DVG is looking to start construction in April, pending approval from the city and the Lake County Drainage Board.
Though the development is one step closer to breaking ground, Commissioners Scott Evorik and Dan Rohaley expressed concerns over a curb cut on 109th.
The curb cut would allow for a right-in, right-out only along a private road near Smith Ditch behind the hotel. The service road would have a 9-inch-tall concrete area, also called a pork chop island, that motorists cannot drive over.
"If there are right turn-ins and right-turns only, being able to keep the intersection of Delaware and 109th Avenue at least a little bit relieved there, too. That is part of the plan," Ban said.
While Evorik isn't against a hotel coming to the city, he doesn't want more curb cuts along the thoroughfare.
"We don't need another street behind the hotel. I didn't want the street and the curb cut behind there," Evorik said. "We got enough curb cuts, and there's going to be more. We all know there's going to be more curb cuts once things start getting approved on 109th."
Parking spots also back up to a portion of the drive, which makes the plan "too dangerous," Rohaley said.
Evorik and Rohaley ultimately voted against the primary plat to re-subdivide the land that the hotel, new restaurant and office building will sit on. The measure passed 5-2.
During a workshop for the hotel, Plan Commissioner Chad Jeffries said everyone could agree the private road inevitably will turn into a cut-through, creating parking issues for the spots along the road.
"I think we're creating sort of a blind spot hazard trying to get in and out of those parking spots," Jeffries said.
Russ Pozen, director of engineering with DVG, said DVG understands the concerns, however, the service drive shouldn't appear as a desirable shortcut.
"This is not going to be as an attractive drive compared to Delaware, where it's a nice clean boulevard, goes to the roundabout and gets ... eventually to Summit, then 107th, with a little bit more ease," Pozen said. "I do understand your concern, but I think there's enough in place to keep that at bay."
This isn't the first development planned for the area.
Across the street, a multimillion-dollar orthopedic facility — complete with multiple clinic suites, a pain intervention suite, an orthopedic urgent care, physical and occupational therapy suites, and MRI and X-ray imaging centers — is set to wrap construction in early 2021.
The new Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute will be two stories tall, 40,000 square feet and have "modern-high tech architectural design both inside and out," said Dr. Thomas Kay, the institute's practice president.