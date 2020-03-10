Crown Point hotel underway by April? Developers reveal plans for 109th and Delaware

"If there are right turn-ins and right-turns only, being able to keep the intersection of Delaware and 109th Avenue at least a little bit relieved there, too. That is part of the plan," Ban said.

While Evorik isn't against a hotel coming to the city, he doesn't want more curb cuts along the thoroughfare.

"We don't need another street behind the hotel. I didn't want the street and the curb cut behind there," Evorik said. "We got enough curb cuts, and there's going to be more. We all know there's going to be more curb cuts once things start getting approved on 109th."

Parking spots also back up to a portion of the drive, which makes the plan "too dangerous," Rohaley said.

Evorik and Rohaley ultimately voted against the primary plat to re-subdivide the land that the hotel, new restaurant and office building will sit on. The measure passed 5-2.

During a workshop for the hotel, Plan Commissioner Chad Jeffries said everyone could agree the private road inevitably will turn into a cut-through, creating parking issues for the spots along the road.

"I think we're creating sort of a blind spot hazard trying to get in and out of those parking spots," Jeffries said.