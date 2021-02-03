 Skip to main content
Crown Point HS student arrested after gun found in her car, police say
Crown Point HS student arrested after gun found in her car, police say

STOCK Police - Crown Point

A Crown Point police vehicle is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Crown Point High School student was arrested on suspicion of carrying a handgun on campus, police said.

Officers took the teen into custody after discovering a firearm in her car, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

She was booked into Lake County Jail on Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The teen faces a count of possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony.

Additional information was not immediately available. Land said police would release more at a later time.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

