Crown Point HS student arrested after gun found in her car, police say

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Crown Point High School student was arrested on suspicion of carrying a handgun on campus, police said.

Officers took the teen into custody after discovering a firearm in her car, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

She was booked into Lake County Jail on Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The teen faces a count of possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony.

Additional information was not immediately available. Land said police would release more at a later time.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.