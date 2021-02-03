Crown Point HS student arrested after gun found in her car, police say

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Crown Point High School student was arrested on suspicion of carrying a handgun on campus, police said.
Officers took the teen into custody after discovering a firearm in her car, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.
She was booked into Lake County Jail on Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
The teen faces a count of possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony.
Additional information was not immediately available. Land said police would release more at a later time.
