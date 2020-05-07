Crown Point installs temporary stop signs along 113th Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — After a resident voiced concerns about traffic on 113th Avenue and Delaware Parkway, the city installed temporary stop signs to help maintain traffic flow.

The temporary stop signs along 113th Avenue were installed Tuesday, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

Uran updated city officials on the project Wednesday during a Board of Works meeting.

"I want to say thank you to the Public Works and leadership of Terry Cicora. They did put a temporary, (four)-way intersection/stop sign that was requested," Uran said. "I believe that will help with the traffic that enters that corridor going to the south onto 113th (Avenue). Again, this is a temporary (four)-way stop sign."

The issue was discussed during Monday's City Council meeting, where Brian McCall, who lives in Pentwater subdivision, expressed concerns over increased traffic.

McCall, who serves on the Pentwater Community Board, asked council members to consider installing a stop sign at the intersection, which is currently a detour route for 109th Avenue.

"It is creating a big issue for our neighborhood to get out of our subdivision and onto 113th (Avenue)," McCall said.