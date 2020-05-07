You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point installs temporary stop signs along 113th Avenue
Crown Point installs temporary stop signs along 113th Avenue

CROWN POINT — After a resident voiced concerns about traffic on 113th Avenue and Delaware Parkway, the city installed temporary stop signs to help maintain traffic flow.

The temporary stop signs along 113th Avenue were installed Tuesday, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said. 

Uran updated city officials on the project Wednesday during a Board of Works meeting. 

"I want to say thank you to the Public Works and leadership of Terry Cicora. They did put a temporary, (four)-way intersection/stop sign that was requested," Uran said. "I believe that will help with the traffic that enters that corridor going to the south onto 113th (Avenue). Again, this is a temporary (four)-way stop sign." 

The issue was discussed during Monday's City Council meeting, where Brian McCall, who lives in Pentwater subdivision, expressed concerns over increased traffic.  

McCall, who serves on the Pentwater Community Board, asked council members to consider installing a stop sign at the intersection, which is currently a detour route for 109th Avenue. 

"It is creating a big issue for our neighborhood to get out of our subdivision and onto 113th (Avenue)," McCall said. 

Currently, motorists are being encouraged to use Delaware Parkway as a detour route while construction on 109th Avenue is ongoing. Work along 109th is expected to last through Labor Day. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

