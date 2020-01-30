Crown Point library unveils new play area

CROWN POINT — Shopping carts, cash registers and boxes of food aren't typically found in a library.
However, thanks to a donation from the Birdzell family, kids who visit the Crown Point Community Library, or its Winfield branch, now have the opportunity to check out a new, immersive play area.
The play area, which will have a different theme every month, has been a big hit with kids, said Director Julie Wendorf.
"We opened it on Friday morning at 9, and it was not empty — I don't think all weekend," Wendorf said.
In 2018, the Birdzells donated $10,000 to the library to help expand children's programming in memory of Sharon Greening, who was a beloved, respected teacher, according to a news release.
In 2019, the library dedicated its children's program room to Greening. Now, the brightly colored room is called the "Sharon Greening Children's Program Room." A plaque with a photo of Greening and an explanation of who she was hangs on the sunny yellow wall just outside of the room.
"Some of the first dollars out of the gifts were spent on sensory products. So we have a whole bunch of sensory materials that we do sensory storytimes ... we've been really excited about that," Wendorf said. "This is the fruition of the remainder of our plan for the gift."
Wendorf said the theme will change every month, with setups including a post office, farmer's market, ice cream parlor, veterinary office, science lab, pizza parlor and hot dog stand to pay homage to vendors on the square.
"One of our staff member's mom is sewing us a whole bunch of felt hot dogs to go in to kind of highlight the history of hot dog stands on the square, which we thought would be really unique," she said.
A bakery/cafe hybrid also is in the works for the play area, which will include a partnership with Cafe Fresco, Wendorf added.
"For people that can't attend programs at the times that we have them set, this becomes then (an) every-time-we're-open kind of opportunity for people to come play," Wendorf said.
"It's amazing to us how this area has become a play destination for people in the community," she added. "Moms just come and meet here to hang out (and) have the kids play. It's really great, I think, to provide that in the community."
Although the area is meant to encourage children to play, it isn't just about playtime. Each setup features children's books that coincide with the theme of the month. This month, kids can choose from titles such as "20 Hungry Piggies," "¡Vamos! Let's Go to the Market" and "Rah, Rah, Radishes!"
The play area is designed to encourage the American Library Association and Public Library Association's Every Child Ready to Read (ECRR) program, said Head of Youth Services Kristal Rada.
The ECRR program has five components, including reading, writing, singing, talking and playing, which aim to help children learn to read or improve their reading, Rada said.
"Play encourages creativity and cooperation with the kids playing together," Rada said. "That's all part of early literacy, too. It's not just about sitting and reading books."
