Crown Point library unveils new play area

Wendorf said the theme will change every month, with setups including a post office, farmer's market, ice cream parlor, veterinary office, science lab, pizza parlor and hot dog stand to pay homage to vendors on the square.

"One of our staff member's mom is sewing us a whole bunch of felt hot dogs to go in to kind of highlight the history of hot dog stands on the square, which we thought would be really unique," she said.

A bakery/cafe hybrid also is in the works for the play area, which will include a partnership with Cafe Fresco, Wendorf added.

"For people that can't attend programs at the times that we have them set, this becomes then (an) every-time-we're-open kind of opportunity for people to come play," Wendorf said.

"It's amazing to us how this area has become a play destination for people in the community," she added. "Moms just come and meet here to hang out (and) have the kids play. It's really great, I think, to provide that in the community."

Although the area is meant to encourage children to play, it isn't just about playtime. Each setup features children's books that coincide with the theme of the month. This month, kids can choose from titles such as "20 Hungry Piggies," "¡Vamos! Let's Go to the Market" and "Rah, Rah, Radishes!"