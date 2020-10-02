 Skip to main content
Crown Point looking to install downtown cameras to monitor crowd size, aid with contact tracing
urgent

Crown Point looking to install downtown cameras to monitor crowd size, aid with contact tracing

Crown Point square

The Crown Point square saw the return of foot and motor vehicle traffic after some businesses reopened on May 11, 2020, after being closed in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The city is looking to install a downtown camera system that would help monitor foot traffic and concentrated gathering places along the square. 

During a recent Board of Works meeting, Crown Point Director of Media/IT Adam Graper said since the spring, the city has reevaluated how it uses technology to interact with the community. 

"Since March, we found some weak points on where we are," which Graper said.

He added the city felt a need to "identify social distancing, traffic flow, pedestrian flow, how people move throughout the city, where they congregate." 

The solution? Analytical cameras, he said.

Analytical cameras can identify when people aren't social distancing through a heat map, which shows the concentration of individuals, as well as help coronavirus contact tracing efforts, Graper said. 

Along with heat maps to identify large groups of people, Graper said the city would be able to put in custom crowd notifications, which would alert officials if there are too many people in a specific area.

The project would include 24 analytical cameras with 4K resolution to be installed downtown. The cameras would be insured and under warranty for 10 years. 

Graper said the cameras are portable and can be transferred to other parts of the city if needed. 

Because the cameras can identify the lack of social distancing, produce heat maps and utilize facial recognition for contact tracing, the project should be eligible for reimbursement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Graper said. 

Graper said the city is still waiting on some proposals for the project, but San Mateo, California-based Verkada offered a "far and above" solution for the city's needs. 

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the camera system wouldn't incur additional costs over 10 years, as new updates are included in the contract. 

"These cameras can be so detailed. They were showing us a billboard that was 12 blocks away and you can barely see it out there, and they zoom all the way through with the clarity to that billboard 12 blocks away," Uran said.

"There's other applications that are going to be beneficial to the city of Crown Point, but our main focus on this right now is to be able to comply with the COVID pandemic that's out there; put us in a better situation to be aware of what's taking place ..." 

Board of Works member Bill Gomez asked if the public would have access to the cameras. 

Graper said no, but added the city will be able to access camera footage to share with the community as necessary. 

The board unanimously approved further exploring the project in a timely manner, with the cost not to exceed $75,000. 

