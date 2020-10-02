Crown Point looking to install downtown cameras to monitor crowd size, aid with contact tracing

Because the cameras can identify the lack of social distancing, produce heat maps and utilize facial recognition for contact tracing, the project should be eligible for reimbursement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Graper said.

Graper said the city is still waiting on some proposals for the project, but San Mateo, California-based Verkada offered a "far and above" solution for the city's needs.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the camera system wouldn't incur additional costs over 10 years, as new updates are included in the contract.

"These cameras can be so detailed. They were showing us a billboard that was 12 blocks away and you can barely see it out there, and they zoom all the way through with the clarity to that billboard 12 blocks away," Uran said.

"There's other applications that are going to be beneficial to the city of Crown Point, but our main focus on this right now is to be able to comply with the COVID pandemic that's out there; put us in a better situation to be aware of what's taking place ..."

Board of Works member Bill Gomez asked if the public would have access to the cameras.