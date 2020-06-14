Crown Point looks at city’s future water projects

CROWN POINT — The city has been focused on completing various water projects for the last few years.
During a recent City Council meeting, Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., updated council members on Crown Point's three major water master plan projects.
Water utility
The final report for the city's water utility master planning was finalized in December 2016, with a price tag of $20 million, Stong said.
The project is financed through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
Most recently, the project was updated and again submitted for phase three funding in April.
The plan details capital projects to be completed in phases, with the ultimate goal of improving water storage, distribution, quality and reliability throughout the city's water system.
Phase one of the project included repairing and relocating elevated storage tanks; installing a storage tank at 96th Place; providing mechanical mixers for elevated tanks; energy efficiency improvements to the 96th Place pump station; upsizing water mains at Joliet and Walnut streets; and service line replacements. Work was complete in November 2019.
Phase two includes a water storage tank at Kaiser Park, energy efficiency improvements at the Kaiser tank and service line replacements. Work is slated to be complete this November.
Phase three, which has not yet been awarded, addresses mechanical mixers for underground storage, chloramination dosing facilities at 96th Place and Kaiser Park, a booster station at Ellendale Farms, service line replacement and a water fill station if funding allows.
The master plan includes a 20-year growth prediction, which expected peak day demand to increase 16% by 2035. However, Stong said so many requests have been received for service that growth predictions have spiked.
"If this growth trend continues as indicated, we're going to end at about 220% growth over 20 years versus the original 16% that we were anticipating," Stong said.
Stong added with large developments moving into town, such as Mississippi Parkway and Parkways of Beacon Hill, the city might want to consider adding additional water storage along the southeast corridor and asking developers to help with the cost.
Wastewater and stormwater
The wastewater utility master plan was finalized in fall 2018, with growth needs identified with a better idea of the city's future growth, Stong said.
A large infrastructure project in the plan is the downtown or southwest interceptor, Stong said.
"It truly is an interceptor that runs downtown to the treatment facility, and it allows us to pull flows off of the Broadway interceptor, flows from the east side and out of downtown, to alleviate current bottlenecks and demand issues," Stong said.
Currently, there are cost-effective projects underway throughout the city to address wastewater and flooding issues, Stong said.
Commonwealth is in the process of working on a planning document that identifies near and long-term solutions, he said.
Stong also discussed the city's ongoing 2019 Army Corps of Engineers project that addresses flow to the treatment plant.
The 2020 Army Corps of Engineers project, which addresses excessive water flows throughout the city. Phase one of the project will go out to bid in a few months, Stong said.
Stong said the Commonwealth also is examining optimizing the storm sewer that goes down Indiana Avenue to Beaver Dam Ditch while working with the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.
When it comes to stormwater planning, a report was finalized in September 2018, Stong said.
Stong recommended the city consider an approach for addressing areas of concern; implementing a rate structure in an existing ordinance to help funding shortfalls; implementing requirements for stormwater retention/detention pond maintenance; ensuring drains and open channels are clear of debris; and deciding if the benefits that come along with addressing other system deficiencies are worth the cost.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!