Crown Point looks at city’s future water projects

Phase three, which has not yet been awarded, addresses mechanical mixers for underground storage, chloramination dosing facilities at 96th Place and Kaiser Park, a booster station at Ellendale Farms, service line replacement and a water fill station if funding allows.

The master plan includes a 20-year growth prediction, which expected peak day demand to increase 16% by 2035. However, Stong said so many requests have been received for service that growth predictions have spiked.

"If this growth trend continues as indicated, we're going to end at about 220% growth over 20 years versus the original 16% that we were anticipating," Stong said.

Stong added with large developments moving into town, such as Mississippi Parkway and Parkways of Beacon Hill, the city might want to consider adding additional water storage along the southeast corridor and asking developers to help with the cost.

Wastewater and stormwater

The wastewater utility master plan was finalized in fall 2018, with growth needs identified with a better idea of the city's future growth, Stong said.

A large infrastructure project in the plan is the downtown or southwest interceptor, Stong said.