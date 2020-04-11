Crown Point makes adjustments but city functions still proceeding

CROWN POINT — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many people are working, but it hasn't slowed government business in Crown Point.
“The city of Crown Point is working, all offices are open,” Mayor David Uran said at his monthly community forum held earlier this week. “We are not allowing any walk-ins to come in, but we are operating.”
Director of Public Works Terry Ciciora said his crews are working at staggered times between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
He said the department will continue to handle its regular tasks, including brush pickup, leaf pickup and moving forward with the 50/50 sidewalk program.
“I have faith in my staff that we can handle anything thrown at us,” Ciciora said
He said employees work in pairs, and they are provided the personal protective equipment (PPE) they desire to remain safe. Crews work in the same pairs each day as another precaution.
Uran said the department has a roll call each morning to go through a checklist. If a person isn't feeling well, they would be sent to be evaluated by medical personnel with Franciscan Health.
He said the city is constantly receiving new information each day regarding best practices Crown Point can implement for employees.
Doug Brite, the city's engineering superintendent, said the department is working on some road projects that weren't finished last year.
That includes work on Grant Street between Clark and Farragut streets.
“Moving through and getting our projects done,” Brite said.
Uran said Crown Point has been hosting its meetings online and streaming them live on Facebook.
“We'll continue to do this style of public meetings” until the state’s stay at home order is over or relaxed, Uran said.
That method of meeting has allowed city leaders to gather remotely while still discussing matters and receiving immediate comments from the public.
With people at home, it's critical for Crown Point to use its website and social media to reach residents, said Adam Graper, Crown Point's director of media and IT.
He said there have been a “few hiccups” with online meetings, but it has been working well for the municipality.
It also has resulted in a larger response for the municipal sessions.
He said a popular City Council meeting at City Hall could have 20 to 25 people in the audience, but some of the online meetings have been viewed by hundreds of people.
After panels can start meeting again at City Hall, it's possible the municipal sessions could be streamed online so residents have another way to view them.
As the city has made adjustments to continue operations, residents are finding ways to do their part to help the community.
Fire Chief Dave Crane and Police Chief Pete Land said residents are constantly reaching out to donate PPE and other items to the departments.
“The public has been pretty gracious, we have received quite a bit of PPE that we are using daily,” Crane said. “We are going through more PPE than we ever have.”
Land said the “response of the community has been phenomenal,” noting residents have used signs and stickers to show their support of first responders.