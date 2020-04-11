Crown Point makes adjustments but city functions still proceeding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many people are working, but it hasn't slowed government business in Crown Point.

“The city of Crown Point is working, all offices are open,” Mayor David Uran said at his monthly community forum held earlier this week. “We are not allowing any walk-ins to come in, but we are operating.”

Director of Public Works Terry Ciciora said his crews are working at staggered times between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

He said the department will continue to handle its regular tasks, including brush pickup, leaf pickup and moving forward with the 50/50 sidewalk program.

“I have faith in my staff that we can handle anything thrown at us,” Ciciora said

He said employees work in pairs, and they are provided the personal protective equipment (PPE) they desire to remain safe. Crews work in the same pairs each day as another precaution.

Uran said the department has a roll call each morning to go through a checklist. If a person isn't feeling well, they would be sent to be evaluated by medical personnel with Franciscan Health.