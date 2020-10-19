Crown Point man admits he stabbed ex-girlfriend's legs 7 times during argument

CROWN POINT — A 56-year-old man pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend seven times during an argument in February and agreed to a three-year sentence, court records show.
Gregory L. Grubbe, of Crown Point, admitted he was playing dice and drinking with the woman Feb. 20 in the 900 block of South Ridge Street, according to a plea agreement filed last week.
They argued about their relationship, and Grubbe "began to pound" on her legs and hit her in the face, documents state.
The woman noticed blood on her legs and began screaming. She was stabbed four times in the upper left leg and three times in the upper right leg, court record state.
When police found Grubbe, he said, "I did it" and "I stabbed her."
If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Grubbe's plea agreement, Grubbe would be sentenced to one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program and two years on probation with mental health treatment.
Grubbed pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining counts, including a level 3 felony count of aggravated battery.
Grubbe's sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 18.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!