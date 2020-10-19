Crown Point man admits he stabbed ex-girlfriend's legs 7 times during argument

CROWN POINT — A 56-year-old man pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend seven times during an argument in February and agreed to a three-year sentence, court records show.

Gregory L. Grubbe, of Crown Point, admitted he was playing dice and drinking with the woman Feb. 20 in the 900 block of South Ridge Street, according to a plea agreement filed last week.

They argued about their relationship, and Grubbe "began to pound" on her legs and hit her in the face, documents state.

The woman noticed blood on her legs and began screaming. She was stabbed four times in the upper left leg and three times in the upper right leg, court record state.

When police found Grubbe, he said, "I did it" and "I stabbed her."

If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Grubbe's plea agreement, Grubbe would be sentenced to one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program and two years on probation with mental health treatment.

Grubbed pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining counts, including a level 3 felony count of aggravated battery.