Crown Point man among those hospitalized, battling COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Jim Phillips came down with a fever March 27.

Phillips, a manager at U.S. Steel, then began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

His head hurt, his body ached, he had chills and later he developed a cough. His daughters, Emily and Caitlyn, also developed fevers.

Now, he's at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, making small strides day by day, his wife of 21 years, Kate Phillips, told The Times.

"It's very scary. To me, it's scary because my husband's in a situation now that is awful. He was very sick the whole time at home, but he did everything he was supposed to," Kate Phillips said.

After showing symptoms, Jim Phillips, along with his ailing daughters, began self-isolating. His four children haven't seen him since March 28 — a day Kate Phillips recalls her husband still moving around in his room, making phone calls and working with a 102-degree fever, which was maintained by taking Tylenol every three hours.

His fever finally broke Wednesday.