Crown Point man among those hospitalized, battling COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Jim Phillips came down with a fever March 27.
Phillips, a manager at U.S. Steel, then began showing symptoms of COVID-19.
His head hurt, his body ached, he had chills and later he developed a cough. His daughters, Emily and Caitlyn, also developed fevers.
Now, he's at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, making small strides day by day, his wife of 21 years, Kate Phillips, told The Times.
"It's very scary. To me, it's scary because my husband's in a situation now that is awful. He was very sick the whole time at home, but he did everything he was supposed to," Kate Phillips said.
After showing symptoms, Jim Phillips, along with his ailing daughters, began self-isolating. His four children haven't seen him since March 28 — a day Kate Phillips recalls her husband still moving around in his room, making phone calls and working with a 102-degree fever, which was maintained by taking Tylenol every three hours.
His fever finally broke Wednesday.
"What's scary is ... he knew. He got tested, but you wait for the results, and he's like ... 'Whatever this is I've never had,'" Kate Phillips said. "What's scary is you know how easily you can get it. Knowing someone in your home has it. He was really worried that I would get it. He was really worried that his kids would get as sick as him."
A few days later, the disease "got bigger than him," so Jim Phillips — taking advice from his doctor — checked himself in to Franciscan Health in Crown Point, where he has been since April 3.
That day, he began experiencing shortness of breath, Kate added.
"My husband's a healthy guy," Kate Phillips said. "There's no rhyme or reason of who it picks, who it attacks and how it attacks you."
She said it's a "slow and steady race," adding she receives daily updates from Jim's doctors and nurses.
"Jim is a fighter. ... He wants to come home to his family so he will do everything to his core to get home — that I know," she said.
Jim Phillips has coached various sports, including soccer and baseball, and always has been involved in his kids' lives and the community. In Facebook photos, he often wears a big smile, sporting Crown Point gear.
"He's simply the best dad, husband, brother, son, friend, co-worker and stranger to know," Kate Phillips said in a Facebook post.
"There's nothing fake about him. When he meets you, he will genuinely see the good in you."
"He is probably the most down to earth person you've ever met," his daughter Caitlyn added. "You'll even hear that from anyone who's ever met him. ... He just gives off like this very happy effect on anyone that's around him."