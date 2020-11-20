Crown Point mayor recovers from COVID-19, makes return to City Hall

"It was surface contact but not close contact. This is a new territory for us and we just want to make sure we're following the IHSAA's protocols," Enyeart said last week.

Lake Central is one of many Region schools now taking extra precautions with indoor sports after Lake and Porter counties moved into the "red" category of the state's COVID-19 county metrics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The category indicates "very high positivity and community spread," the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Lake Central, Crown Point, Hobart and Valparaiso are no longer offering concessions, and at Hobart and Valparaiso, fans will only be allowed to sit on the side of the gym opposite of the teams' benches and the scorer's table.

Hobart and Valparaiso have also set a cap of two tickets allowed for each player, while Lake Central Indians are allowed to invite up to six people.

Enyeart did not respond to a call late Friday morning.

Uran described his experience with COVID-19 as "unusual," adding, "It is very difficult to explain but it was nothing like the traditional flu.