Crown Point National Day of Prayer goes virtual

CROWN POINT — The city's annual National Day of Prayer celebration is moving online.

Typically, the event is held at the historic Lake County Courthouse on the square.

At noon today, a pre-recorded ceremony will be streamed via Facebook on pages including, Prayer on the Square, The City of Crown Point and Crown Point Special Events, Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said during Monday's City Council meeting.

According to a Facebook post from Prayer on the Square, the event will feature pastors from South Point Community Church; Bethel Church; CrossPoint Church; Living Stones Church; Hillside Community Church; Suncrest Christian Church; Southlake Christian Church; and Southlake Fundamental Baptist Church.