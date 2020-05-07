You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point National Day of Prayer goes virtual
Crown Point National Day of Prayer goes virtual

The National Day of Prayer event on May 1, 2014, at the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point was moved inside the former courthouse building due to the rain.

CROWN POINT — The city's annual National Day of Prayer celebration is moving online. 

Typically, the event is held at the historic Lake County Courthouse on the square. 

At noon today, a pre-recorded ceremony will be streamed via Facebook on pages including, Prayer on the Square, The City of Crown Point and Crown Point Special Events, Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said during Monday's City Council meeting. 

According to a Facebook post from Prayer on the Square, the event will feature pastors from South Point Community Church; Bethel Church; CrossPoint Church; Living Stones Church; Hillside Community Church; Suncrest Christian Church; Southlake Christian Church; and Southlake Fundamental Baptist Church. 

Bosse said the city also encourages residents to participate in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors "Light Up Crown Point" unity movement by placing a candle or light in a front window or turning on a porch light. 

The unity movement will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

