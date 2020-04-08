Crown Point officer sworn in virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — For the first time in city history, a Crown Point police officer took the oath of office virtually.

On Wednesday, Police Officer Philip Mason pledged to uphold the U.S. and Indiana constitutions and protect the Crown Point Community and its residents via a Zoom meeting.

"I'm just happy to serve the community I live in, and I'm excited to get my career started here," said Mason, who will serve as badge No. 114.

Mason, an Andrean High School graduate, previously served in the Patrol Division with the Merrillville Police Department. He is a 2015 graduate from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said Mason is the "very first" officer in the city's history to be sworn in virtually.

Uran said the city chose to continue with the oath of office despite a "unique and different" situation.

The oath of office normally takes place in the City Council chambers at City Hall, with department heads, city officials and family members present. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has restricted gatherings to 10 people or less to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.