Crown Point officer sworn in virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions
CROWN POINT — For the first time in city history, a Crown Point police officer took the oath of office virtually. 

On Wednesday, Police Officer Philip Mason pledged to uphold the U.S. and Indiana constitutions and protect the Crown Point Community and its residents via a Zoom meeting. 

"I'm just happy to serve the community I live in, and I'm excited to get my career started here," said Mason, who will serve as badge No. 114. 

Mason, an Andrean High School graduate, previously served in the Patrol Division with the Merrillville Police Department. He is a 2015 graduate from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. 

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said Mason is the "very first" officer in the city's history to be sworn in virtually. 

Uran said the city chose to continue with the oath of office despite a "unique and different" situation. 

The oath of office normally takes place in the City Council chambers at City Hall, with department heads, city officials and family members present. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has restricted gatherings to 10 people or less to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

"We are still going to move forward because we understand having first responders and having a full working staff is important," Uran said during the virtual meeting. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

