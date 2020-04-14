Crown Point officials consider subdivision within Youche Golf Course

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — New houses might soon make their way to the links at Youche Golf Course.

On Monday, the Crown Point Plan Commission heard plans for a potential single family subdivision, The Fairways, on Youche Golf Course. The subdivision would be on the northeast corner of West 133rd Avenue and Marshall Street.

The Fairways is an extension of an existing subdivision, The Regency, which surrounds Youche Country Club. The new subdivision will be a part of The Regency's homeowners association.

Doug Ehens, vice president of land with Providence Real Estate Development, told Plan Commission members the plan has changed since it first came before the board in 2006.

Originally, The Fairways was intended to have 104 paired villas. However, the land The Fairways sits on was never annexed into the city, making the plan void.

Now, Providence is proposing 68 single-family homes for the subdivision, which will be located on the Youche Golf Course, Ehens said.