Crown Point Oktoberfest to be held Saturday

CROWN POINT — Ready your lederhosen and beer steins, Oktoberfest is back — in Crown Point at least.

This year, the annual Oktoberfest held over two weeks in Munich, Germany, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's the 25th time the event has been canceled due to disease, war or inflation, according to Britannica.

However, those looking for a taste of Germany in the Region can visit Crown Point's 13th annual Oktoberfest from 3-10 p.m. Saturday at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point.

The all-ages event will include food, beer and beverages, along with live music.

At 4 p.m., there will be an applesauce and pie eating contest, with a bean bag tournament to follow at 6 p.m. Registration for each event will be available on site.

Live entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Chad Clifford. Keith Johnson & Triple Dose will hit the stage from 6-7:30 p.m. and Nawty, the headlining act, will perform from 8-10 p.m.