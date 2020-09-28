 Skip to main content
Crown Point Oktoberfest to be held Saturday
urgent

Crown Point Oktoberfest to be held Saturday

Crown Point Oktoberfest 2017

Ashleigh Wiatrowski, a bartender at Crown Brewing, serves up beer for customers on Oct. 7, 2017, at Oktoberfest in Crown Point. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Ready your lederhosen and beer steins, Oktoberfest is back — in Crown Point at least. 

This year, the annual Oktoberfest held over two weeks in Munich, Germany, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's the 25th time the event has been canceled due to disease, war or inflation, according to Britannica.

However, those looking for a taste of Germany in the Region can visit Crown Point's 13th annual Oktoberfest from 3-10 p.m. Saturday at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 

The all-ages event will include food, beer and beverages, along with live music.

At 4 p.m., there will be an applesauce and pie eating contest, with a bean bag tournament to follow at 6 p.m. Registration for each event will be available on site.

Fall and Halloween events planned around the Region

Live entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Chad Clifford. Keith Johnson & Triple Dose will hit the stage from 6-7:30 p.m. and Nawty, the headlining act, will perform from 8-10 p.m.

In a press release Monday, the Crown Point Special Events Department said visitors should practice social distancing and wear a mask when ordering from vendors or when social distancing isn't possible to ensure attendee's safety.

For more information, call the Special Events Department at 219-662-3290.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

