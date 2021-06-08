Crown Point photographer's shot earns Vogue cover spot

Santelik said she knew while taking the portrait that it might be "the" one to be selected.

"It was a surreal moment. We were going for something emotional. It was so fantastic and we knew it. ... It came from my heart," Santelik said.

Santelik, who resides in Crown Point with her husband and son, has lived in the area her whole her life. She grew up in Cedar Lake and graduated from Crown Point High School.

Her interest in Vogue magazine, considered to be the top fashion magazine in the world, started when as a young girl she and her sister taped, floor to ceiling, American Vogue photos on their bedroom walls.

Santelik knew even as a youngster she wanted to be the photographer and not the model in the photos.

"I wanted to be the person creating the work," Santelik said. "My parents always encouraged us to do what we wanted, but to just work for it."

Santelik got her first job working for Ted Wahlberg Photography in Cedar Lake.

"When I started, it was on a film in a straight-out camera," Santelik said.

She later worked for Ray Price and Legends Photography in Crown Point.