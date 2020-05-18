Crown Point picks 3 leading candidates in superintendent search

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point School Board has three leading candidates in its search for a new superintendent.
School Board President David Warne said in a Monday night board meeting convened via Zoom that the district, with the help of a superintendent search consultant, had conducted interviews last week among seven candidates.
This week, Crown Point cabinet leaders, directors and administrators will be invited to weigh in on the three leading candidates, as well as a select group of individuals invited by interim superintendent Tony Lux to paricipate.
Next week, Warne said the board will expand its outreach to include input from parents, teachers and other leadership groups.
"Trust me that ... we know that this is our role as a board member, our role to find the right person to do a good job and we think we're off to a really good start," Warne said.
More than 100 people queued up to listen in to the Crown Point board meeting Monday night — leading Crown Point staff at one point to pause the meeting to allow more parents to participate given restraints set by the livestreaming platform.
Crown Point has contracted with a superintendent search specialist from the Indiana School Boards Association to assist in its interview and selection process.
The school board met in multiple executive sessions last week to interview potential superintendent candidates.
The board president did not name the three leading individuals in the Monday night meeting, citing a desire to maintain the candidates' privacy as they notify current employers of their finalist status. Warne said earlier this month all candidates are from Indiana.
After a lengthy presentation about a recent special education services audit called by the district, Crown Point administrators said they are looking for a leader well versed in exceptional learners programs serving students with disabilities.
The audit conducted by Sandi Cole and Hardy Murphy of Indiana University's Indiana Center on Teacher Quality found Crown Point's current practices in special education to be fragmented and lacking in parent communication. The duo recommended a strategic planning process to help bring consistency to special education services districtwide.
Cole recommended the school corporation add special education representation to the district's leadership cabinet, create a formalized parent advisory committee and increase professional learning opportunities and staffing where possible. When asked by board vice president Scott Angel, Cole said she would give the program between a C and D grade.
"There were a couple of red flags, as we would call them in a program audit, that raised some concern about services," Cole said, adding, "What we learned in our time in Crown Point is you have an exceptional district. There was never a sense that your staff and your leadership team had anything but a desire to improve."
The district has already begun implementing recommendations, district leaders said Monday night, and is currently looking to hire a new director for exceptional learners.
"I take it seriously that they’ll be collaborating between curriculum office and special education so we can meet the diverse needs of all of our students," said James Hardman, Crown Point director of curriculum & instruction.
The school board is looking to fill its superintendent position after placing longtime Crown Point schools leader Teresa Eineman on paid administrative leave in February.
School board members did not publicly give a reason for Eineman's leave other than stating its intention to end the superintendent's contract early under a termination without cause clause.
