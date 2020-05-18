Crown Point picks 3 leading candidates in superintendent search

The school board met in multiple executive sessions last week to interview potential superintendent candidates.

The board president did not name the three leading individuals in the Monday night meeting, citing a desire to maintain the candidates' privacy as they notify current employers of their finalist status. Warne said earlier this month all candidates are from Indiana.

After a lengthy presentation about a recent special education services audit called by the district, Crown Point administrators said they are looking for a leader well versed in exceptional learners programs serving students with disabilities.

The audit conducted by Sandi Cole and Hardy Murphy of Indiana University's Indiana Center on Teacher Quality found Crown Point's current practices in special education to be fragmented and lacking in parent communication. The duo recommended a strategic planning process to help bring consistency to special education services districtwide.

Cole recommended the school corporation add special education representation to the district's leadership cabinet, create a formalized parent advisory committee and increase professional learning opportunities and staffing where possible. When asked by board vice president Scott Angel, Cole said she would give the program between a C and D grade.