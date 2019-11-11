Crown Point Plan Commission OKs Crown Village East development

CROWN POINT — The Broadway corridor is about to welcome more development.
On Monday, the Plan Commission approved a new commercial development at 1900 Summit Street. The development, Crown Village East, will be adjacent to the current Crown Village plaza, which hosts a variety of businesses, including a Beggars Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings and Pet Supplies Plus.
Al Krygier, owner of the site, said he anticipates having anywhere from four to six tenants. Those tenants, he said, will likely be medical offices and professional offices.
Director of Engineering at DVG Team, Inc. Russ Pozen said the project will likely break ground in spring 2020 and take several months to build.
Crown Village was originally subdivided in 2007. The second lot that sits at the corner of Summit Street and Broadway, is the lot where the new, L-shaped building will sit, Pozen said.
There will be 62 parking spaces, with three handicap spots and shared parking with the existing Crown Village development.
The plan will need to be resubmitted for final approval. The final plan will include a new point of access for the Crown Point Fire Department and an additional fire hydrant on site, Pozen said.
The future building will be constructed of brick and limestone, which will match the current buildings.
“It will look exactly like the other ones. It will blend very nicely,” he said. “I think that whole corridor looks great when you drive up there, so this building will fit right in.”
Commission members Dan Rohaley and Laura Sauerman praised the development.
“It looks like a great development,” Rohaley said.
“I think the angle is a nice aesthetic … It’s a good building,” Sauerman added.
The commission unanimously approved the development subject to ongoing engineering and sidewalk discussions.
Attorney Anthony Schlueter asked the commission to defer a petition from I-65 Beacon Hill Partners, LLC. Schlueter said the developer, which is looked to extend Summit Street east of Beacon Hill Drive, is waiting to go before the Lake County Drainage Board for drainage easement improvements. The meeting, he said, isn’t until later this month.
Members OK’d the request.
Also Monday, Doug Brite, who is now the city’s engineering superintendent, gave an update on Summertree Estates.
Brite said the developers have met all of their requirements, which included clearing their pond; installing a basin for proper drainage on California Street; making fence repairs; and completing the road that attaches California and Colorado streets.
Developer for the project, Dave VanDyke told The Times earlier this week the second phase of the development is moving along and will feature 19 single-family homes.
Homes have started to go up in the second phase and work in Phase 3B also is underway, he said.
The third phase will feature around 110 single-family, custom homes.