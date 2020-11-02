Crown Point police dog Ace to retire, chief says

CROWN POINT — After eight years of service, K-9 Ace is hanging up his badge.
In a press release Monday, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land announced the canine would retire effective immediately after developing arthritis in his spine.
"Although it is a difficult decision for Cpl. (Dave) Wilkins to make, the administration fully supports it, and we agree with him that what is best for Ace is the priority. Ace will retire with eight years of great service to the City and PD," Land said in the release.
Over his tenure, Ace and handler Cpl. Dave Wilkins have been involved in various drug finds, tracking scenarios and incidents where Ace was called on to protect fellow officers, Land said.
Wilkins' assignment with the patrol division will remain the same after Ace's retirement, Land later added.
Over the summer, the German shepherd collapsed during a training session and was rushed to Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point.
“Everything was fine and then after the training exercise was over I was talking to another officer and heard a thud and saw Ace had fallen over to side and collapsed,” Wilkins said previously. “His tongue was out and his eyes were closed. I thought I had lost him.”
X-rays showed Ace's spleen was twisted, and he underwent surgery immediately. Veterinarians did not find any other masses that could have caused the internal injury, according to a previous Times report.
After Ace's departure, the Crown Point Police Department will have three K-9s, one of which is used for the department's Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program, the release states.
