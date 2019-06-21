CROWN POINT — Crown Point police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call of an infant not breathing at a residence in the 700 block of South Main Street in Crown Point, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.
Detectives with the Crown Point Police Department are investigating the 6-month-old's death with assistance from the Lake County coroner's office and the Department of Children and Family Services.
No further information will be released at this time, Land said, however more details will be given as the investigation continues.
