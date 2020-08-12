Crown Point police to target school bus stop arm violations

CROWN POINT — As the school year begins, Crown Point police will be on the lookout for bus stop arm violations.
The Crown Point Police Department is joining other agencies throughout Indiana in the initiative to protect students, using funds from an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grants, a Crown Point Police Department release said.
As Crown Point schools’ first day approaches on Aug. 24, police urge drivers to be cautious while on the road in the morning and afternoon as students commute to and from class. Police will be doing extra patrols to ensure traffic safety and will issue citations to those who the bus driver is able to identify as violating stop arm laws.
Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said police have identified areas in need of enhanced patrols with the help of school bus staff.
“We’ve been working with the school corporation’s transportation staff to help identify those bus stop locations that have historically been more problematic than others when it comes to traffic not always stopping for our stopped buses. If we see a car driving past a stopped bus, that driver will be getting a ticket,” Land said.
All vehicles must stop when a bus stop arm is extended, including those traveling in the opposite direction. However, if there is a barrier such as a grass or concrete median dividing the road, the drivers traveling in the opposite direction as the school bus are not required to stop, police said.
Authorities reminded residents that it is a Class A misdemeanor to drive past a school bus when its stop arm is extended and lights are flashing. If the violation causes someone to be injured it is a Level 6 felony and if it causes death, it is a Level 5 felony.
