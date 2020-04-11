Crown Point priest blesses Easter baskets from a safe distance

CROWN POINT — The Lord may indeed move in mysterious ways, especially this Lent.
A holy season that opened with an Episcopal church in Valparaiso offering drive-through ashes and prayers on Ash Wednesday neared its conclusion Saturday with the blessing of Easter baskets, but from afar.
The Rev. James Wozniak, pastor at St. Matthias Catholic Church, continued this ethnic tradition. But, due to COVID-19, it was from a distance.
Standing on the rectory balcony, Wozniak blessed the basket in each vehicle parked a safe distance in the church parking lot below.
“I just thought I wanted to continue the tradition, and this is all I could come up with,” Wozniak said. “I heard that in Poland they do this a lot outdoors. I thought, this is close enough.”
Mary Paquin, of Winfield, was among the first to arrive. Her basket included an Easter bunny, green onions, ham, butter, lamb, eggs and blessed bread, all traditional Easter basket foods. Other items might include ethnic sausage, horseradish, salt and rye bread topped with a cross, all symbols of the Easter season.
“I’ve been doing this for years,” said Paquin, whose father was Polish and mother was Austro-Hungarian. “This tradition means a lot. At home, we all sat down and had a little bit from the basket.”
Some people, like Debbie Abad, of Lowell, brought their children. “This is part of our Eastern European background,” Abad said, “and I’m happy to share this tradition with my kids.”
When Wozniak arrived at St. Matthias 12 years ago, the basket blessing drew a dozen people. After 75 participants indoors in 2019, this year’s outdoor service ballooned to 118 vehicles, some carrying multiple baskets.
While traditional Easter basket blessings address the contents of each basket, the St. Matthias ceremony involved one blessing per vehicle.
In pagan times, people carried a basket filled with eggs to encourage fertility. The baskets came to symbolize new life. As Christianity spread, people continued their old customs and combined them with religion.
Another tradition continued was a table reserved for food for the rectory. Parishioner Darlene Sunny, of Crown Point, donated to the table after her basket was blessed.
“I’m Polish, and we always had our Easter baskets blessed,” Sunny said.
The blessing, Sunny said, signifies “revival, rebirth. Happy times are ahead. Jesus is risen.”