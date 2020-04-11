Crown Point priest blesses Easter baskets from a safe distance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — The Lord may indeed move in mysterious ways, especially this Lent.

A holy season that opened with an Episcopal church in Valparaiso offering drive-through ashes and prayers on Ash Wednesday neared its conclusion Saturday with the blessing of Easter baskets, but from afar.

The Rev. James Wozniak, pastor at St. Matthias Catholic Church, continued this ethnic tradition. But, due to COVID-19, it was from a distance.

Standing on the rectory balcony, Wozniak blessed the basket in each vehicle parked a safe distance in the church parking lot below.

“I just thought I wanted to continue the tradition, and this is all I could come up with,” Wozniak said. “I heard that in Poland they do this a lot outdoors. I thought, this is close enough.”

Mary Paquin, of Winfield, was among the first to arrive. Her basket included an Easter bunny, green onions, ham, butter, lamb, eggs and blessed bread, all traditional Easter basket foods. Other items might include ethnic sausage, horseradish, salt and rye bread topped with a cross, all symbols of the Easter season.