Crown Point receives 3 bids for Mississippi roundabout along 109th Ave.

CROWN POINT — The city is not going in circles when it comes to a new roundabout on Mississippi and 109th Avenue.
During a special Board of Works meeting on Thursday, the city announced the bids it received for the first construction phase of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project.
The first phase includes the construction of a roundabout at Mississippi and 109th Avenue and extending the road south to connect to 113th Avenue.
Three construction companies submitted bids, including Walsh & Kelly Inc., $1,580,317 (base) and $1,610,317 (alternate); Rieth-Riley Construction, $1,610,843 (base), no alternate included; and Gariup Construction, $2,187,500 (base) and $2,277,500 (alternate).
The bids were approved 3-0 — Member Jim Crook was absent — by the board subject to legal and project engineer review.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the goal is to have a notice to proceed by the next Board of Works meeting on Wednesday.
"We don't anticipate, unless there's an issue with the paperwork or something was not correctly submitted, ... if it's all in order, the lowest and the most apparent bidder was Walsh & Kelly," Uran said.
Uran said the project was bid out with two deadlines, with the alternate bid looking at a Labor Day completion.
"Obviously getting done earlier, the roadway gets opened sooner," Uran said. "Our goal is to have that roundabout opened up by late summer, early fall."
Once that construction is complete, the city will begin work on installing a roundabout on Iowa Street. The Iowa roundabout is slated for completion in 2021, Uran said.
"In the meantime, while we're waiting for the Iowa Street roundabout to be done, we're in the process of engineering a passing blister at Iowa and 109th on that northside because it really backs up if someone makes a left turn," Uran said. "So we're going to do some immediate, short-term relief there, and then when the roundabout comes in, obviously that goes away."
Also on Thursday, the city received two bids for bypass pumping for a sewer replacement at 101st Avenue.
Bids include Xylem Inc., $254,536 and Mersino Dewatering Inc., $311,851.81.
The bid package also included two mandatory alternate additive bid items, which account for installing a pipe under a road and paving over it, and an alternate deducted bid item, which accounts for the cost of a backup generator, said Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc.
Stong said crews should proceed in early April.