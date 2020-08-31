Crown Point rejects all skate park bids

The companies that previously submitted bids for the project will again be permitted to place bids for the projects, Nicholls said.

"I hope they all bid again. I hope they all meet the requirements," he said.

The Board agreed unanimously to reject the bids and put the project back out to bid.

Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the project again will be put out to bid this week.

"We are sending it out to bid and ensuring that whoever bids meets all local bidding ordinances, as well as prior experience in construction of skate parks," he said.

Falkowski said the project will be pushed back "a little bit," but the new park should be done within the next year.

The new outdoor, concrete skate park is expected to be larger than the city's existing facility, coming in at 10,000 to 12,000 square feet, Falkowski has said previously.

The new skate park will be relocated from north of the Sparta Dome, to the south in a green space between the dome and the future site of the Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial.