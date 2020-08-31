Crown Point rejects all skate park bids

CROWN POINT — After accepting bids for the city's new skate park during its early August meeting, the Board of Works is asking bidders to go back to the drawing board.
During its most recent meeting, the Board of Works heard from City Attorney David Nicholls regarding the three bids that were submitted for the project.
Nicholls said upon reviewing the bids, he discovered the lowest bidder, Hunger Skateparks, was not considered the most responsible bidder under the city's local bidding ordinance.
Hunger Skateparks, a Bloomington, Indiana-based, concrete skate park design and build company, designed the new skate park and also submitted a $437,500 bid for the project.
"This is an occasion where ... sometimes things are just too good to be true. This was one of them. It was a beautiful number, but they're not qualified to do the work," Nicholls said of Hunger Skateparks' initial submission for the project.
Two other companies also submitted bids for the project, including Larson-Danielson Construction at $714,232 and Gariup Construction at $743,500.
After determining Hunger Skateparks wasn't the most responsible bidder, Nicholls recommended the Board reject all bids, given the other bids didn't meet the city's bidding instructions when it comes to the nature of work required for the park.
The companies that previously submitted bids for the project will again be permitted to place bids for the projects, Nicholls said.
"I hope they all bid again. I hope they all meet the requirements," he said.
The Board agreed unanimously to reject the bids and put the project back out to bid.
Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the project again will be put out to bid this week.
"We are sending it out to bid and ensuring that whoever bids meets all local bidding ordinances, as well as prior experience in construction of skate parks," he said.
Falkowski said the project will be pushed back "a little bit," but the new park should be done within the next year.
The new outdoor, concrete skate park is expected to be larger than the city's existing facility, coming in at 10,000 to 12,000 square feet, Falkowski has said previously.
The new skate park will be relocated from north of the Sparta Dome, to the south in a green space between the dome and the future site of the Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial.
A co-owner of Hunger Skateparks, Christy Wiesenhahn, previously told The Times the goal is to provide something for everyone.
Wiesenhahn said skaters can expect a 5,000-square-foot flow bowl, a California-style pool and an area for street skateboarding.
The project is being funded through the city's park impact fee, as well as a $100,000 grant from the Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation, according to a previous Times report.
