Crown Point residents deck yards with spring, Easter cheer

CROWN POINT — Residents don't have to look somewhere over the rainbow to find Dorothy Gale and her ruby slippers.

Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and more of the Oz crew followed the yellow brick road to the intersection of West and Goldborough streets in Crown Point.

The display of characters was crafted by Tim Wolak, who started working on the realistic sculptures from "The Wizard of Oz" in the 1990s.

Tim and his wife, Reneé, chose to showcase the cast in the front yard for Crown Point's spring/Easter decorating contest.

"We combined them all and made Easter in Oz," Tim said, standing on the front porch with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" playing in the background.

Tim said he has been sculpting his whole life, adding he got in trouble in the first grade for sculpting a mouse made of clay and leaving it on a classmate's desk.

"I enjoy it. It puts me in a different place," Tim said of the craft.

Each sculpture takes months to create, Tim said, adding constructing the head alone can take anywhere from four months to a year. He created "The Wizard of Oz" set, which includes the Wicked Witch of the West and a flying monkey.