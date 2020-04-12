Crown Point residents deck yards with spring, Easter cheer

CROWN POINT — Residents don't have to look somewhere over the rainbow to find Dorothy Gale and her ruby slippers.
Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and more of the Oz crew followed the yellow brick road to the intersection of West and Goldborough streets in Crown Point.
The display of characters was crafted by Tim Wolak, who started working on the realistic sculptures from "The Wizard of Oz" in the 1990s.
Tim and his wife, Reneé, chose to showcase the cast in the front yard for Crown Point's spring/Easter decorating contest.
"We combined them all and made Easter in Oz," Tim said, standing on the front porch with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" playing in the background.
Tim said he has been sculpting his whole life, adding he got in trouble in the first grade for sculpting a mouse made of clay and leaving it on a classmate's desk.
"I enjoy it. It puts me in a different place," Tim said of the craft.
Each sculpture takes months to create, Tim said, adding constructing the head alone can take anywhere from four months to a year. He created "The Wizard of Oz" set, which includes the Wicked Witch of the West and a flying monkey.
"He did the Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival for 20-some years, and so we had them in the basement and we thought what an opportunity to make people smile," Reneé said.
Creating Easter in Oz is no simple feat. For the last five days, Tim and Reneé have set up the sculptures every day and bring them in at night.
"We lucked out with the weather so far," Tim said. "Every day has been pretty cool. They've been talking rain, but it hasn't happened."
Reneé added this is the first time the Wolaks have chosen to participate in a decorating contest hosted by the city. But dressing up the front lawn with holiday garb isn't new to them.
"We also decorate for Halloween, so we have like a haunted cemetery, and we have a 7-foot Gene Simmons," Reneé said.
First-grader Clara Todd and her mom, Michelle, also chose to spread some Easter cheer along Lexington Avenue.
"We did it together, and she (Clara) is quite the artist. She loves to color and paint, so it kind of gave her something to do," Michelle said.
A large white bunny adorns the family's garage, with colorful hearts spelling, "Happy Easter," and Easter eggs next to it. Clara, 7, painted the bunny while and Michelle drew it, Clara said.
"We get lots of foot traffic, (it's) just something fun for people to look at," Michelle said. "Everybody's been stuck in the house, so it's kind of nice to get out and see different things."
Fifteen homes decorated their lawns for the contest, according to the city's website. A full list of addresses is available online at www.crownpoint.in.gov, and voting ends Monday.
"This is a great way to get the whole family involved and give the kids a fun project to stay busy," Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said in a news release. "We encourage families to get creative and use items you already have to make the decorations. This activity is meant to be fun and give children and families a constructive way to spend time."
