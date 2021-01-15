Crown Point restaurant forges ahead after eviction lawsuit dismissed

CROWN POINT — Erika’s Mexican Grill avoided eviction with a side order of good luck Friday.

It sizzled with customers’s noonday orders. The owner, Erika Rivera, presided over the festively decorated eatery behind the counter.

She recounted her good fortune, as well as concerns about the future for her fledgling restaurant at 805 N. Main St., Crown Point.

Its furnishing could have been out in the street if her landlord had pressed Friday morning in Lake Superior Court, County Division for her eviction as he had threatened to do last month.

Rivera came to the United States from Honduras seven years ago and opened here in November 2019, competing with dozens of other eateries in and around Crown Point.

She said the financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic’s reduction of retail business left her with too little revenue and unpaid rent and utility bills.

Magistrate Jeffrey R. Boling set her impending eviction for hearing 10 a.m. Friday. Rivera said she was there, but her landlord wasn’t.

The state’s court document system indicates Boling dismissed the eviction case for the landlord’s failure to appear.