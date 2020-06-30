Crown Point restaurant reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19; others remain closed

Square Roots was set to reopen 24-48 hours after initially closing on Wednesday of last week. However, Ropac said previously the restaurant would remain closed longer if need be.

A Facebook post from the restaurant on Tuesday said: "Since the day that we first opened in Crown Point, our top priorities have always been the health, safety and happiness of both our community and our team," adding:

"It was worth the couple extra days to make sure that we could meet your expectations of us, and our staffs expectations of us."

Previously, Ropac told The Times before returning to work all employees would be required to provide a negative test result.

Since reopening in May, Ropac said employees have had their temperatures taken and been asked a series of questions prior to starting their shift.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 failed a health screening administered at Square Roots, and was subsequently sent home for testing. The employee had not returned to work since, Ropac said previously.