Crown Point restaurant reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19; others remain closed

CROWN POINT — Square Roots reopened its doors on Tuesday after closing nearly a week ago after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the Crown Point gastropub said following "an extraordinarily deep cleaning of our restaurant and a complete staff COVID-19 testing," the eatery would reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
"Thank you for your patience while we took a couple extra days to make sure that we deep cleaned every square inch of our restaurant, and ensure that our team was not only healthy to return, but comfortable with all of the measures we have been and still are undertaking to keep them safe," the post reads.
The Square Roots at Up Your Alley in Schererville remained open while the Crown Point location was closed.
It was not immediately clear how many of the restaurant's 65 employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Neither Square Roots Co-owner Kyle Ropac, nor General Manager Kyle Sobkowicz were immediately available for comment.
Square Roots was set to reopen 24-48 hours after initially closing on Wednesday of last week. However, Ropac said previously the restaurant would remain closed longer if need be.
A Facebook post from the restaurant on Tuesday said: "Since the day that we first opened in Crown Point, our top priorities have always been the health, safety and happiness of both our community and our team," adding:
"It was worth the couple extra days to make sure that we could meet your expectations of us, and our staffs expectations of us."
Previously, Ropac told The Times before returning to work all employees would be required to provide a negative test result.
Since reopening in May, Ropac said employees have had their temperatures taken and been asked a series of questions prior to starting their shift.
The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 failed a health screening administered at Square Roots, and was subsequently sent home for testing. The employee had not returned to work since, Ropac said previously.
Following Square Roots' closure last week, two additional Crown Point restaurants have closed temporarily after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Monday, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point and Region On Tap's owner, Peter Anderson, announced on Facebook an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The pizzeria closed Monday, and Anderson said staff will be assisted with testing. The restaurant also will undergo a deep sanitation, he said.
Late last week, Fahrenheit Two Twelve announced it would be closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the fine dining restaurant said the employees didn't work while exhibiting symptoms and appeared to have been exposed to the coronavirus outside of the eatery.
Before returning to work, employees will be tested for the coronavirus, and while closed there will be "deep sanitation efforts," the post reads.
Both restaurants remain closed as of Tuesday, their owners confirmed.
Times Staff Writer Lauren Cross contributed to this story.
