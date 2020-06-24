Crown Point restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CROWN POINT — A local eatery has closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Square Roots, a gastropub at 108 N. Main St., announced it would be closed for the next 24-48 hours after an employee didn't pass a health screening before clocking in.
Square Roots Co-owner Kyle Ropac told The Times on Wednesday after the employee failed a health screening on Saturday, they tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee who tested positive for the coronavirus failed a health screening administered at Square Roots, and was subsequently sent home for testing. The employee has not returned to work since, Ropac said.
Since reopening in May, Ropac said employees have had their temperatures taken and been asked a series of questions prior to starting their shift.
The eatery has 65 employees, all of whom have been asked to get tested, Ropac said, adding leadership has provided employees with three locations that provide free COVID-19 testing.
Before returning to work, Ropac said employees are required to provide a negative test result.
So far, eight employees have tested negative for the coronavirus, Ropac said, adding he's not sure if additional staff members have tested positive.
Ropac said it's possible the restaurant's reopening could be delayed if it doesn't have enough staff reporting negative results within 24-48 hours.
The restaurant was professionally sanitized on Wednesday, Ropac added.
The response following the gastropub's Wednesday morning announcement has been overwhelming, Ropac said.
"We talked with partners last night. We just felt it was the right thing to do to get ahead of it," Ropac said, adding there has been "good feedback from all the customers (who) supported us during tough times."
"As hard as it was to make the decision to close, we felt that it was the right move to make."
Ropac added he was surprised to see the caring reactions and positive comments under the Facebook post, but "it meant a lot," considering, "65 people count on this as their livelihood."
Neighboring restaurant Provecho Latin Provisions also commended Square Roots for its efforts.
"This is a scary and realistic scenario we all have to face moving forward. Thank you for being a great neighbor Square Roots!" Provecho said in a Facebook comment.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.