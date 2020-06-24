Crown Point restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Before returning to work, Ropac said employees are required to provide a negative test result.

So far, eight employees have tested negative for the coronavirus, Ropac said, adding he's not sure if additional staff members have tested positive.

Ropac said it's possible the restaurant's reopening could be delayed if it doesn't have enough staff reporting negative results within 24-48 hours.

The restaurant was professionally sanitized on Wednesday, Ropac added.

The response following the gastropub's Wednesday morning announcement has been overwhelming, Ropac said.

"We talked with partners last night. We just felt it was the right thing to do to get ahead of it," Ropac said, adding there has been "good feedback from all the customers (who) supported us during tough times."

"As hard as it was to make the decision to close, we felt that it was the right move to make."

Ropac added he was surprised to see the caring reactions and positive comments under the Facebook post, but "it meant a lot," considering, "65 people count on this as their livelihood."

Neighboring restaurant Provecho Latin Provisions also commended Square Roots for its efforts.