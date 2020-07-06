You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point reveals option for fall distance learning; plans to name new superintendent coming into fall semester
Crown Point reveals option for fall distance learning; plans to name new superintendent coming into fall semester

Crown Point High School

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Parents will have two options in the Crown Point Community School Corp. when deciding how their students receive their education this fall.

Crown Point Interim Superintendent Tony Lux presented the district's Bulldog Back to School Plan to a distanced audience in the Crown Point High School auditorium Monday night. Parents were also invited to livestream a video of the meeting from their homes.

Lux shared the district's intention to operate in-person five days a week with masks required in hallways, at lockers and when riding the school bus. Masks also will be worn or removed in classrooms at their teachers' discretion.

Parents will also be given the option to request distance learning for their student based on family health concerns, or another strong reason.

Students opting into distance learning will be asked to keep a schedule as similar to that of in-person classmates' as possible. The students would be responsible for all similar quizzes, tests and assignments of their in-person peers.

School athletics can resume with limitations in July; state sets guidance for practice, contact sports

Recommendations were made following parent and staff surveys, research from national, state and county levels, and collaboration with superintendents across Northwest Indiana.

Parents must inform the district in a forthcoming communication from school leaders if they would like their student to opt into distance learning by July 15. Families who chose distance learning must commit to this learning style for at least the first quarter of the school year for continuity, Lux said.

"Time is of the essence," Lux said. "I think we all recognize the fact that these next six weeks are crucial because there’s no guarantees which way the state of Indiana will go in terms of the number of COVID cases."

The Crown Point school board voted unanimously to move forward with the Bulldog Back to School Plan, which school board members said will be posted in full on the district's website.

The board also named a new exceptional learners director after a recent district-requested audit showed room for improvement in Crown Point schools' special education programs, and extended the contract of its interim superintendent, who will serve as a consultant through the end of the month as the Crown Point Community School Corp. plans its transition to a new superintendent this month.

Crown Point picks 3 leading candidates in superintendent search

Earlier in the day, the Crown Point school board confirmed its consideration of Todd Terrill of Richmond Community Schools as its leading superintendent candidate.

The school board met in a separate public hearing Monday morning to discuss the terms of a proposed superintendent’s contract which is expected to be adopted in a school board meeting July 13.

Board President David Warne previously told The Times the board was waiting to identify Terrill as a leading candidate “out of respect for the current community that the candidate lives in.”

He confirmed the board’s interest in Terrill on Monday after Richmond’s newspaper, The Palladium-Item, reported last month that the Richmond Community Schools superintendent had provided notice to leave his position.

Crown Point superintendent search coming to a close; Eineman resigns, officials say

Terrill has just finished his fifth academic year as superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, a nine-school district in East Central Indiana serving about 4,800 students.

He joined Richmond Community Schools in the late 1990s as a physical education teacher and served as a high school football, basketball and track coach before being named an intermediate school assistant principal, according to Terrill’s LinkedIn profile.

He left Richmond in 2007 for Muncie Community Schools where he served as high school assistant principal, middle school principal and district director of secondary education before returning to Richmond in 2015.

Terrill taught physical education, health and science classes early in his career and received his bachelor’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin, as well as a master’s degree and a doctoral degree from Ball State University.

Under Terrill’s leadership, the Richmond district has consistently earned C rankings in the state’s A-F accountability system. Its high school, Richmond High School, has consistently received Bs.

UPDATE: Police: Teen, officers exchange gunfire at eastern Indiana middle school

Terrill was also superintendent when, in December 2018, a 14-year-old former Richmond student shot his way into the district’s Dennis Intermediate School and took his own life in a second-story stairwell when confronted by law enforcement officers.

The district’s decision to lock down its school on a tip that a teen looking to cause harm was headed to the school likely saved lives, officials said.

In the contract terms approved Monday morning, Crown Point’s next superintendent would make $165,000 annually as a base salary, slightly less than that of outgoing Crown Point Superintendent Teresa Eineman with whom the district recently settled in a late May separation agreement.

Eineman to be paid $175K settlement after parting ways with Crown Point schools, records show

Terrill, if approved by the board next week, will start his first day of work with the Crown Point Community School Corp. on July 20, Warne said. The board's next meeting is 7 p.m. June 13.

Gallery: Let's celebrate Region teachers

