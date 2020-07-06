Crown Point reveals option for fall distance learning; plans to name new superintendent coming into fall semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Parents will have two options in the Crown Point Community School Corp. when deciding how their students receive their education this fall.

Crown Point Interim Superintendent Tony Lux presented the district's Bulldog Back to School Plan to a distanced audience in the Crown Point High School auditorium Monday night. Parents were also invited to livestream a video of the meeting from their homes.

Lux shared the district's intention to operate in-person five days a week with masks required in hallways, at lockers and when riding the school bus. Masks also will be worn or removed in classrooms at their teachers' discretion.

Parents will also be given the option to request distance learning for their student based on family health concerns, or another strong reason.

Students opting into distance learning will be asked to keep a schedule as similar to that of in-person classmates' as possible. The students would be responsible for all similar quizzes, tests and assignments of their in-person peers.

Recommendations were made following parent and staff surveys, research from national, state and county levels, and collaboration with superintendents across Northwest Indiana.