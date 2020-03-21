Crown Point rolls out new concrete skate park

CROWN POINT — Skaters can soon look forward to getting their bearings at the city's new concrete skate park.
Recently, plans for the new park were unveiled by Hunger Skateparks, a Bloomington, Indiana-based, concrete skate park design and build company.
Right now, city officials are hoping to see the new park break ground in 2020, with an opening date to follow, Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said in an email.
Falkowski said the city chose to work with Hunger Skateparks after researching skate parks throughout the Hoosier state.
"The element that stood out more than their design skills was their ability to bring all members of the skateboard, scooter and bike community together to create one goal," Falkowski said.
It was time to update the skate park, which opened in 2000 and is just north of the Sparta Dome, said Parks Director Jennie Burgess.
"The design standards have changed, what they're (skaters) looking for ... has changed," Burgess said. "We had several public meetings to get a little bit of feedback — or a lot of feedback, rather — from the kids who showed up. Who said, 'Hey, here's what we like. Here's what we don't like.' It gave us a unique opportunity to get the users involved."
Co-owner of Hunger Skateparks, Christy Wiesenhahn, said the goal for the park is to provide something for everyone, while modernizing the city's existing, wooden skate park.
"The city is really supportive to the community of riders that are represented," Wiesenhahn said.
"It's a huge community. It's bikers, it's inline skaters. It's of course, skateboarders, and they have a big community of young scooter riders, as well as some older scooter riders, too. I believe ... roller skates were also represented at the first meeting."
The design of the new park is inspired by the people who use it and addresses every level of skating, Wiesenhahn said.
There won't be a park like Crown Point's in the Region, as the Hunger Skateparks team looked to bring in elements that aren't featured at other parks in the area.
The new park will have an about 5,000-square-foot flow bowl, a California-style pool and an area for street skateboarding, Wiesenhahn said.
"The park that they have right now is actually pretty transition-oriented, which means there's a lot of quarter pipes and ramps that have transition and not street oriented," Wiesenhahn said. "So a lot of the skateboarders really didn't have a place to ride because the current park didn't represent their style of skateboarding."
This is the first time Hunger Skateparks is building a park in the Region, Wiesenhahn said, adding she was impressed by the "stellar" park system in Crown Point.
"The park that the skate park will be built in already has a huge track and field area. It has wetlands that captures all the water from the park and filters it; big baseball diamonds. I'm excited that they're going to have a skate park that is reflective of all these other wonderful amenities that Crown Point has for other types of sports," Wiesenhahn said.
A decorative element also will be added to the park through mosaics in the tile bands of the pool and art inspired by the community, Wiesenhahn said, adding art plans haven't been finalized.
"This new skate park will look more like the rest of the park system and really be like part of the crown jewel of Crown Point," Wiesenhahn said.