Crown Point rolls out new concrete skate park

CROWN POINT — Skaters can soon look forward to getting their bearings at the city's new concrete skate park.

Recently, plans for the new park were unveiled by Hunger Skateparks, a Bloomington, Indiana-based, concrete skate park design and build company.

Right now, city officials are hoping to see the new park break ground in 2020, with an opening date to follow, Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said in an email.

Falkowski said the city chose to work with Hunger Skateparks after researching skate parks throughout the Hoosier state.

"The element that stood out more than their design skills was their ability to bring all members of the skateboard, scooter and bike community together to create one goal," Falkowski said.

It was time to update the skate park, which opened in 2000 and is just north of the Sparta Dome, said Parks Director Jennie Burgess.

"The design standards have changed, what they're (skaters) looking for ... has changed," Burgess said. "We had several public meetings to get a little bit of feedback — or a lot of feedback, rather — from the kids who showed up. Who said, 'Hey, here's what we like. Here's what we don't like.' It gave us a unique opportunity to get the users involved."