You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crown Point's corned beef and cabbage dinner available to go, officials say
urgent

Crown Point's corned beef and cabbage dinner available to go, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city's corned beef and cabbage dinner is still on for Tuesday. 

However, instead of people gathering at the fire station, they can enjoy a to-go meal. 

Starting at noon, dinners can be picked up from Crown Point Fire Rescue, 126 N. East St., until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. Drivers should use the Clark Street entrances and proceed to the back of the fire station. 

People should remain in their cars while staff members take orders and bring them out. 

Dinners include corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, bread, butter, dessert and a soda. Adult dinners are $10 and dinners for seniors 62 and older are $9. 

The decision comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb directed bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their doors "as soon as feasibly reasonable" on Monday.

Businesses can still provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March, according to a statement released Monday from Holcomb's office. 

For more information, call the Special Events Department at 219-662-3290.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts