Crown Point's corned beef and cabbage dinner available to go, officials say

CROWN POINT — The city's corned beef and cabbage dinner is still on for Tuesday.
However, instead of people gathering at the fire station, they can enjoy a to-go meal.
Starting at noon, dinners can be picked up from Crown Point Fire Rescue, 126 N. East St., until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. Drivers should use the Clark Street entrances and proceed to the back of the fire station.
People should remain in their cars while staff members take orders and bring them out.
Dinners include corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, bread, butter, dessert and a soda. Adult dinners are $10 and dinners for seniors 62 and older are $9.
The decision comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb directed bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their doors "as soon as feasibly reasonable" on Monday.
Businesses can still provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March, according to a statement released Monday from Holcomb's office.
For more information, call the Special Events Department at 219-662-3290.