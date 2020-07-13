Crown Point school board names new superintendent to start July 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. made an offer to its leading superintendent candidate official in an unanimous school board vote Monday night.

Todd Terrill, superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, will start his first day with the district July 20.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Crown Point Community School Corporations, and my wife and I look forward to moving here and becoming a part of this community," Terrill said.

Terrill brings a background as an educator and administrator in Richmond and Muncie schools.

Terrill joined Richmond Community Schools in the late 1990s as a physical education teacher. He became an assistant principal within the Richmond district, before taking positions as an assistant principal, principal and director of secondary education in Muncie Community Schools.

He returned to Richmond in 2015, where he has served as superintendent for the last five years.

Terrill said he is moving to Crown Point next weekend.

"We looked so forward to getting here," Terrill said, standing with his wife Monday night. "We love to be a part of programs, going to the schools and being a part of the community."