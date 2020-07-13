Crown Point school board names new superintendent to start July 20

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. made an offer to its leading superintendent candidate official in an unanimous school board vote Monday night.
Todd Terrill, superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, will start his first day with the district July 20.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Crown Point Community School Corporations, and my wife and I look forward to moving here and becoming a part of this community," Terrill said.
Terrill brings a background as an educator and administrator in Richmond and Muncie schools.
Terrill joined Richmond Community Schools in the late 1990s as a physical education teacher. He became an assistant principal within the Richmond district, before taking positions as an assistant principal, principal and director of secondary education in Muncie Community Schools.
He returned to Richmond in 2015, where he has served as superintendent for the last five years.
Crown Point shared its fall school reopening plan. Here's what classes could look like when students return
Terrill said he is moving to Crown Point next weekend.
"We looked so forward to getting here," Terrill said, standing with his wife Monday night. "We love to be a part of programs, going to the schools and being a part of the community."
Crown Point school board members agreed to the terms of a three-year contract last week. Under the contract, Terrill will make $165,000 a year with raises possible for effective or highly effective ratings in the superintendent's annual performance evaluation.
Terrill has a bachelor's degree from Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin and earned his master's and doctoral degrees from Ball State University.
Terrill will replace former superintendent Teresa Eineman, who served the Crown Point district for nearly 15 years. Eineman resigned with a settlement agreement in May after the Crown Point school board unexpectedly announced plans in February to pursue contract termination.
Former Merrillville Superintendent Tony Lux served the school corporation in an interim capacity as the district conducted its approximately three-month superintendent search.
"Todd impressed us in many ways but his professionalism, preparedness, track record of communication skills and desire to be a Bulldog were second to none," Board President David Warne said. "We spent many hours gathering desired characteristics of the new superintendent from administrators, teachers, staff and parents."
