Crown Point school board takes next steps in district expansion plan

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point school board approved four resolutions Monday night to proceed forward in its $214.5 million school expansion plan.
The plan — introduced to the community in late November — seeks to address growing student enrollment as homebuilding continues in south Lake County’s Crown Point, St. John and Winfield communities.
The school district first shared conceptual plans to build a new Taft Middle School, as well as finance classroom additions at Crown Point High School, MacArthur Elementary and Timothy Ball Elementary.
Resolutions approved Monday night will allow the district to proceed forward in the projects to be financed through a bond issuance.
The projects in total are expected to cost $214.5 million, with more than $77.3 million for Taft, $47.4 million for Crown Point High School, $23 million for MacArthur and $19 million for Timothy Ball.
The school board proposals come as the result of a district facilities study launched in 2017, which included review of district enrollment projections set in 2010.
Chief Financial Officer Katy Dowling said the district has seen a 19% increase in its total student population since the 2009-10 school year.
“In my 18 years on the board, aside from the building of the high school, Col. Wheeler Middle School and Jerry Ross Elementary, this is probably the most significant move we’ve proposed,” Board Secretary Tom Hoffman said.
With debt scheduled to fall off from those recent projects after 2024, the district will be able to issue bonds without increasing its tax rate.
“This is just the first step in the legal process and the board will continue to work with the administration and its professionals to look for efficiencies to conserve tax dollars while meeting our educational needs,” Board President David Warne said Monday night.
While building additions make up a majority of the district’s total $214.5 million building improvement budget, school corporation leaders say they expect all Crown Point schools to benefit from the capital project improvements.
Approximately $39 million will be allocated to districtwide improvements, such as technology upgrades and building additions to help achieve goals such as placing one preschool classroom in each elementary school building.
Superintendent Todd Terrill said the district hopes to begin work this spring with all projects expected to be completed by December 2024.
“We’re doing what’s right for the kids and their education and the process, and to be able to do that with no additional tax payments, tax dollars being thrown out to our community, and our tax holders and parents, it’s an amazing position we’re in,” Board Vice President Scott Angel said. “It’s the right thing to be doing and to be able to do that in the situation we’re in financially, it’s the right time.”
