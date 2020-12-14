Crown Point school board takes next steps in district expansion plan

With debt scheduled to fall off from those recent projects after 2024, the district will be able to issue bonds without increasing its tax rate.

“This is just the first step in the legal process and the board will continue to work with the administration and its professionals to look for efficiencies to conserve tax dollars while meeting our educational needs,” Board President David Warne said Monday night.

While building additions make up a majority of the district’s total $214.5 million building improvement budget, school corporation leaders say they expect all Crown Point schools to benefit from the capital project improvements.

Approximately $39 million will be allocated to districtwide improvements, such as technology upgrades and building additions to help achieve goals such as placing one preschool classroom in each elementary school building.

Superintendent Todd Terrill said the district hopes to begin work this spring with all projects expected to be completed by December 2024.