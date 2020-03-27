Crown Point schools students, employee exposed to coronavirus

CROWN POINT — Students and a staff member of Crown Point School Corp. have been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus, school officials said.

The school district on Friday announced the staff member and “a couple of students” at Crown Point High School, Eisenhower Elementary School and Timothy Ball Elementary School were recently exposed to verified cases of coronavirus.

In a letter to staff, parents, students and the community, Interim Superintendent Tony Lux said the school corporation continues to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. The identities of the exposed individuals were not given.

“We understand your desire to know who the individuals are so that you can assess your or your student’s possibility of exposure,” Lux said. “We are providing as much information as we are able to share with you. Federal privacy laws prevent district administration from revealing information about the staff member and students.”

The interim superintendent said the Crown Point community must continue to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wash their hands and maintain a distance of 6 feet between others when possible.