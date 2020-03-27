Crown Point schools students, employee exposed to coronavirus

CROWN POINT — Students and a staff member of Crown Point School Corp. have been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus, school officials said.
The school district on Friday announced the staff member and “a couple of students” at Crown Point High School, Eisenhower Elementary School and Timothy Ball Elementary School were recently exposed to verified cases of coronavirus.
In a letter to staff, parents, students and the community, Interim Superintendent Tony Lux said the school corporation continues to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. The identities of the exposed individuals were not given.
“We understand your desire to know who the individuals are so that you can assess your or your student’s possibility of exposure,” Lux said. “We are providing as much information as we are able to share with you. Federal privacy laws prevent district administration from revealing information about the staff member and students.”
The interim superintendent said the Crown Point community must continue to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wash their hands and maintain a distance of 6 feet between others when possible.
Lux also relayed the Lake County Health Department's guidelines for residents to call a health care provider if someone develops a fever or has respiratory symptoms and to not walk into a health care center without first calling.
In addition, Lux stressed the importance of the Indiana governor’s stay-at-home order.
“At this juncture, we should not be surprised when presumed positive or positive test results are identified within our community,” Lux said. “We assume this will continue to happen, and this is a major reason why schools in Indiana are currently closed and why the governor issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order on Monday.”
Lux also said that along with Crown Point parks, Crown Point schools’ playgrounds and outdoor facilities will also be closed until further notice.
“The health and well-being of our students, their families and our staff are utmost on our minds during this national health crisis,” Lux said. “Rest assured that the Crown Point School Corporation will do everything possible to provide a quality learning experience as well as everything else possible to assist those that we serve in remaining as safe and healthy as possible.”
