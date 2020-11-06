Crown Point schools to go virtual amid rising student, staff quarantines

Nearly 200 of those quarantines were reported at Crown Point High School, 166 were reported at Taft and 136 were reported at Wheeler.

The number of staff and students quarantined districtwide this week account for 8.64% of Crown Point's total in-person population of just more than 7,900 individuals.

Crown Point reported 23 positive student cases of COVID-19 and three positive staff cases this week, according to the data.

Terrill wrote in his letter that the district will delay elementary students' move to virtual to provide families more time to plan for child care needs.

High school support staff and substitutes will assist with in-person needs in the elementary schools after Crown Point's secondary schools complete their earlier transition to virtual learning, the superintendent said.

The district will communicate more specific details on procedures and expectations next week.

A new COVID-19 FAQ page has been posted to the Crown Point school website.

"Virtual learning in 'red' will be different from the stay-at-home order last spring," Terrill wrote.