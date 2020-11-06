Crown Point schools to go virtual amid rising student, staff quarantines

CROWN POINT — Crown Point will begin transitioning its school to virtual learning next week as student and staff quarantines grow across the district.
Crown Point Superintendent Todd Terrill announced the change in a letter to parents Friday afternoon sharing that virtual learning at all Crown Point schools will extend through Dec. 2.
School leaders decided to provide a three-day window after Thanksgiving break for families to assess their possible exposure to COVID-19 before returning to school, Terrill said in his letter Friday.
Students' first days in virtual learning will be staggered in the districts "Red" learning plan.
Crown Point High School, and Wheeler and Taft middle schools, will transition to virtual learning on Wednesday.
Elementary schools will transition in the following week with the first day of virtual learning scheduled to begin Nov. 16.
"Adequately staffing schools for in-person learners has become difficult due to the number of staff quarantines," Terrill wrote Friday. "Temporarily moving to red is a reset that provides time for both students and staff to finish quarantining."
Crown Point reported 683 total quarantines among students and staff in its district this week, according to the school corporation's COVID-19 Impact Data table.
Nearly 200 of those quarantines were reported at Crown Point High School, 166 were reported at Taft and 136 were reported at Wheeler.
The number of staff and students quarantined districtwide this week account for 8.64% of Crown Point's total in-person population of just more than 7,900 individuals.
Crown Point reported 23 positive student cases of COVID-19 and three positive staff cases this week, according to the data.
Terrill wrote in his letter that the district will delay elementary students' move to virtual to provide families more time to plan for child care needs.
High school support staff and substitutes will assist with in-person needs in the elementary schools after Crown Point's secondary schools complete their earlier transition to virtual learning, the superintendent said.
The district will communicate more specific details on procedures and expectations next week.
A new COVID-19 FAQ page has been posted to the Crown Point school website.
"Virtual learning in 'red' will be different from the stay-at-home order last spring," Terrill wrote.
Crown Point schools just completed a staggered reentry of students from its hybrid reopening plan.
Crown Point middle, high school students return to class in person in transition away from hybrid model
Students at the secondary level have only just finished their second week back to school in-person in the transition away from hybrid learning.
The district has continued to offer full-time remote learning to families who have requested it.
About 75% of Crown Point High School students and 85% of middle school students opted to return in-person, Director of Secondary Education Mark Gianfermi said in a school board meeting last month.
The Crown Point decision comes the same week Portage High School officials announced temporary virtual learning, citing "a concerning number of quarantines" and Valparaiso Community Schools shifted its Memorial Elementary to virtual learning due to a "depletion in human capital."
Read the superintendent's letter here:
