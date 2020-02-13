Crown Point shootout brings attempted murder charges; house fire probed for ties to feud, cops confirm

The dog allegedly saw the victim, dropped the stick and began running at him and onto his property, barking and snarling, court records state. That’s when the victim fired once at the dog, and twice more to reportedly ensure the animal was dead.

The victim alleges that’s when he then saw Louise exit his garage, raise a semi-automatic handgun and begin firing at the victim while advancing towards him, court records allege.

The victim repeatedly yelled at Louise to drop his weapon, but Louise allegedly ignored the commands and continued shooting, records show.

The victim said he only shot at the dog and Louise in self-defense, court records state.

The victim then ran inside, handed the weapon to his hired hand, called 911 and asked paramedics to tend to Louise’s injuries, court records state.

The victim’s hired hand corroborated the Nov. 25 events and the previous dog attacks.

“He said that anytime that he had access to the burn pile located on the east side of (the victim’s) property line, he would carry a machete and a pitchfork in order to defend himself,” the report states.