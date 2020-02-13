Crown Point shootout brings attempted murder charges; house fire probed for ties to feud, cops confirm

CROWN POINT — A yearslong feud between two neighbors came to a head this week when a 58-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in a November shootout, court records show.
Charges filed Wednesday against Guy T. Louise, of unincorporated Crown Point, arrived hours after the targeted victim in the November case called 911 to report his house was on fire.
The police report related to the house fire states the victim believed his neighbor — identified in court records as Louise — set fire to the home shortly after midnight Wednesday.
A sheriff’s department spokesperson declined to comment on a connection between the two cases.
However, police reports and land records show the victim in the Nov. 25 shootout is the same person who reported his home was damaged in a fire shortly after midnight Wednesday.
Land records show Louise is the victim’s neighbor in the 6000 block of West 109th Avenue.
Sheriff's deputies are investigating the homeowner's claim that Louise set his neighbor’s house ablaze Wednesday as part of the ongoing feud, the department confirmed.
The victim, who The Times is not naming because he's an alleged victim, said he's relieved to see the long-awaited charges against his neighbor the case. He said he hopes there's enough evidence to present charges in the arson case, too.
"He tried to burn my house down with me in it," the victim claimed Thursday. "I was sleeping and my smoke detectors woke me up."
Louise was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 25 shootout that occurred on the two properties, court records show.
All are felony charges.
Strained relationship
A Lake County Sheriff’s detective said police were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. Nov. 25 to the shooting incident and learned Louise had been shot and that his dog had been fatally wounded by Louise’s neighbor.
The clash began when Louise’s neighbor shot at Louise’s dog — a German shepherd — because the dog was charging at him, court records allege.
The victim told police he had moved to that location in 2016, and the relationship between the neighbors had always been strained, court records allege.
He said he believed Louise was a current or former member of the Invaders Motorcycle Club and would invite club members to his property every six months for shooting parties, court records state.
On May 26, 2018, the victim said Louise’s party guests tacked targets onto trees on the east side of the property and shot handguns at them, court records state.
A number of the victim’s outbuildings were damaged from the target practice party, so the victim went to Louise’s house and threatened to call police if he didn’t stop, court records state.
The victim told police Louise and his wife own three aggressive dogs, all of which roamed the property unrestrained, court records state. The dogs all had a documented history of wandering onto the victim's property and aggressively attacking him and his hired hand, he claimed.
In September 2018, one of Louise’s dogs chased and attempted to attack the victim’s hired hand, and a similar incident allegedly happened to the victim himself in October.
A check of police records shows the victim reported both dog attacks to law enforcement previously.
“He said that from that point forward he feared getting injured by Louise’s dog and never walked his property without carrying a shotgun,” the charging document states.
Nov. 25 shootout
The feud appears to have bubbled over Nov. 25, when the victim was walking the west side of his property about 3:30 p.m. with his Ruger .22 caliber rifle, equipped with a 10-round magazine. The victim saw Louise in his own driveway, throwing a stick for one of his German shepherd dogs to fetch, court records state.
The dog allegedly saw the victim, dropped the stick and began running at him and onto his property, barking and snarling, court records state. That’s when the victim fired once at the dog, and twice more to reportedly ensure the animal was dead.
The victim alleges that’s when he then saw Louise exit his garage, raise a semi-automatic handgun and begin firing at the victim while advancing towards him, court records allege.
The victim repeatedly yelled at Louise to drop his weapon, but Louise allegedly ignored the commands and continued shooting, records show.
The victim said he only shot at the dog and Louise in self-defense, court records state.
The victim then ran inside, handed the weapon to his hired hand, called 911 and asked paramedics to tend to Louise’s injuries, court records state.
The victim’s hired hand corroborated the Nov. 25 events and the previous dog attacks.
“He said that anytime that he had access to the burn pile located on the east side of (the victim’s) property line, he would carry a machete and a pitchfork in order to defend himself,” the report states.
A Lake County animal control field investigator confirmed the dog’s bullet wounds were all located in the front of the animal, which corroborated that the dog was running toward the victim when it was shot, court records state.
Arson investigation underway
Now an arson investigation is underway at the victim's home.
Police reports show the victim called 911 a little after midnight Wednesday to claim his neighbor, Louise, was behind the fire.
Crown Point Fire Chief David Crane said firefighters were dispatched a little after 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the 6000 block of West 109th Avenue in unincorporated Crown Point for a report of a structure fire.
A clear plastic bottle, possibly filled with gasoline, was in the yard not far from the origin of the fire, a police report states.
"Due to the ongoing neighbor dispute, (the victim) suspected that his neighbor attempted to light his house on fire," a police report states.
An officer and his K-9 police dog attempted to track signs of a suspect but were not successful. The K-9 team, however, observed what could have been footprints coming to and from the house, police said.
Crane said he requested Lake County's Crime Scene Investigation unit to collect evidence because of the blaze's suspicious nature.
Crane said it remains an active investigation.