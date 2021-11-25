Crown Point spreads cheer with Adopt a Family

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran and the city of Crown Point are teaming up with the Crown Point Community School Corp. again to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season.

The city will assist approximately 12 families and about 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 13 years to make this program a success.

The team needs help collecting food and raising money to provide a Merry Christmas to those in need.

Here are a few suggestions to help the cause:

• Donate nonperishable food items at the Main Entrance of Bulldog Park located at 183 S. West St.

• Monetary donations can be made at the Mayor's Office at City Hall, 101 N. East St., or the Parks and Recreation Department located on the second floor of Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

• Buy a bag of groceries to donate toward the Adopt a Family program in any checkout lane at Strack & Van Til located at 200 W. Franciscan Drive.

• Send spare change with your student to help their class win Coin Wars at Taft Middle School.