Crown Point springs into Easter with decorating contest

CROWN POINT — It's time for a spring makeover.

Starting this week, city officials are inviting residents to deck their front lawns with spring and Easter cheer — similar to the Christmastime Tour of Lights.

Once all submissions are in, city officials will create an interactive map, showcasing the homes featured in the contest.

"This is a great way to get the whole family involved and give the kids a fun project to stay busy," Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said in a news release. "We encourage families to get creative and use items you already have to make the decorations. This activity is meant to be fun and give children and families a constructive way to spend time."

All entries should be in by Wednesday. Residents can drive around and look at the homes beginning Thursday to pick their favorite. The winner of the contest will receive a holiday gift basket.

Those interested should submit a form including their name, address and phone number on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.

