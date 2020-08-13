Crown Point subdivision within Youche Country Club receives final stamp of approval

Ehens said backyards would be adequately screened. Previously, Ehens said a mix of trees and shrubs will create an at least 5-foot berm to screen the backyards from the road.

The no-access easement also was agreed upon.

The Plan Commission approved both the final PUD and the secondary plat for the first phase of The Fairways 6-0, with Plan Commission member Evorik abstaining.

There will be six design model options within the subdivision, all of which will have attached garages and some level of masonry on each home.

The development will be broken up into two phases, and the subdivision should be built within two to three years, Schlueter said previously.