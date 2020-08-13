Crown Point subdivision within Youche Country Club receives final stamp of approval

CROWN POINT — The final plan for a new subdivision within Youche Country Club has received the stamp of approval from city officials.
During a recent City Council meeting, the final planned unit development (PUD) for The Fairways, an extension of an existing subdivision, The Regency, was approved.
The Fairways will be located on the northeast corner of West 133rd Avenue and Marshall Street on a parcel of property the city annexed in May.
Located within Youche Country Club, the subdivision will have 68 single-family homes.
The final plan for the project remained the same as the preliminary PUD previously approved by the Plan Commission and City Council, said Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.
The final plan was given a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission.
At its August meeting, the City Council approved and adopted the final PUD for the subdivision 6-0. Councilman Scott Evorik was absent.
During its July meeting, Plan Commissioners requested Doug Ehens, vice president of land with Providence Real Estate Development, ensure berms are adequate to screen backyards and add a no-access easement across the south line of lots.
Ehens said backyards would be adequately screened. Previously, Ehens said a mix of trees and shrubs will create an at least 5-foot berm to screen the backyards from the road.
The no-access easement also was agreed upon.
The Plan Commission approved both the final PUD and the secondary plat for the first phase of The Fairways 6-0, with Plan Commission member Evorik abstaining.
There will be six design model options within the subdivision, all of which will have attached garages and some level of masonry on each home.
The development will be broken up into two phases, and the subdivision should be built within two to three years, Schlueter said previously.
Base model homes will begin in the low $300,000s, with most homes averaging in the $400,000s, Schlueter previously said, adding the average lot size will exceed 10,000 square feet.
