Crown Point superintendent search coming to a close; Eineman resigns, officials say

The increase will be determined by the board annually.

Additionally, the superintendent could also receive a $5,000 performance stipend for increasing the school grade or maintaining the highest rank possible — if he or she receives an effective or highly effective rating after the first annual evaluation.

The stipend could be paid in a lump sum or contributed to a benefit plan that allows employee contributions, such as a Health Saving Account or a 403(b) plan.

The superintendent will have a 260-day work year, along with school corporation holidays and 20 vacation days.

The contract states the new leader also will have a $750 per month vehicle allowance, along with mileage reimbursement for out-of-district travel; an up to $10,000 reimbursement for reasonable relocation expenses, and reimbursement for temporary housing up to $1,000 per month for six months; and "reasonable expenses" to attend conferences and/or membership fees for professional educational organizations, as approved by the school board.

The new contract is expected to be voted on during a July 6 meeting, with the candidate to begin July 13.