Crown Point superintendent search coming to a close; Eineman resigns, officials say
Crown Point superintendent search coming to a close; Eineman resigns, officials say

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point School Board has narrowed its superintendent search down to one candidate, who has yet to be named. 

On Monday, school board members met in person for the first time in months, to discuss a number of items, including a brief update on the months-long search for a new superintendent. 

The search comes after the Crown Point Community School Corp. board placed longtime Crown Point schools leader Teresa Eineman on paid administrative leave in February.

School Board President David Warne told The Times Monday the board accepted a resignation letter from Eineman in late May. 

Eineman's resignation was effective May 10, and the board later accepted Eineman's resignation, as well as the separation release agreement outlined in her contract, during a special meeting on May 28. 

"Everything was resolved amicably," Warne said. "Moving forward, we wish her the best of luck." 

Eineman was not immediately available for comment Monday evening.

Joseph Curosh Jr., her attorney, told The Times late Monday the matter "has been amicably resolved and that the resolution is confidential."

School board members did not publicly give a reason for Eineman's leave other than stating its intention to end the superintendent's contract early under a termination without cause clause, according to previous Times reports.

While Eineman was on leave, the board named Tony Lux as interim superintendent. His contract expires June 30, but Lux has agreed to help the board as needed while the school corporation awaits its new superintendent, Warne said. 

The new superintendent will likely start July 13, Warne said, with his or her contract retroactive to July 1 through June 30, 2023, with terms for renewals until June 30, 2026.  

According to a public meeting notice that outlines a proposed contract for the new leader, base salary will be $165,000, with potential increases based on evaluation ratings. 

After the first year, the superintendent will be eligible for a $3,000 base salary increase for an effective annual evaluation rating or $5,000 for a highly effective rating. In the following years, the increases will be raised to $4,000 for effective and $6,000 for highly effective. 

The increase will be determined by the board annually. 

Additionally, the superintendent could also receive a $5,000 performance stipend for increasing the school grade or maintaining the highest rank possible — if he or she receives an effective or highly effective rating after the first annual evaluation. 

The stipend could be paid in a lump sum or contributed to a benefit plan that allows employee contributions, such as a Health Saving Account or a 403(b) plan. 

The superintendent will have a 260-day work year, along with school corporation holidays and 20 vacation days. 

The contract states the new leader also will have a $750 per month vehicle allowance, along with mileage reimbursement for out-of-district travel; an up to $10,000 reimbursement for reasonable relocation expenses, and reimbursement for temporary housing up to $1,000 per month for six months; and "reasonable expenses" to attend conferences and/or membership fees for professional educational organizations, as approved by the school board. 

The new contract is expected to be voted on during a July 6 meeting, with the candidate to begin July 13. 

Warne said the board is waiting to release the new leader's name, "out of respect for the current community that the candidate lives in."

