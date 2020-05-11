You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point takes downtown lighting project in-house
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city is gearing up to brighten up the square by replacing old lamps and adding new lighting fixtures to the downtown area. 

Though the city initially planned to have the work done by Emcor Hyre Electric of Highland, the project has since moved in-house, said Doug Brite, public works engineering superintendent.

Emcor was awarded the project in February, which included replacing existing 150-watt high pressure sodium lamps with 80 ballast bypass LED post top lamps, along with the addition of 26 polycarbonate plastic globes. 

However, after the $22,870 contract was awarded to Emcor, there were discrepancies over the type of globe Emcor was going to use, Brite said. 

To keep the exact globes the city wanted to use for the project, there would have been a change order with a "significant amount," Brite said.

To avoid the change order, the engineering department moved to complete the project in-house and asked to rescind the contract with Emcor. 

"I think moving forward we're going to save the city a good amount of money by doing this in-house," Brite said, later saying he would like the project to stay under $10,000. 

City Attorney David Nicholls said the work described in the contract versus what Emcor was proposing was "totally unacceptable," adding rescinding the contract was the right move. 

Work is expected to begin once the city electrician returns to work, Brite said. The globes for the project have been ordered and are expected to arrive in late May or early June. 

The Board of Works approved rescinding the contract unanimously. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

