Crown Point talks Back on Track plan contingencies

Uran said public interactions with most city staff have occurred by phone, through email and other electronic methods.

“We anticipate as we enter phase three (of the Back on Track plan), that we will start to loosen those restrictions with our community,” Uran said. “We feel at this point right now for your safety and as well as our employee safety, the current provisions that we have outlined have been working and we're going to continue to do that.”

The third stage is currently scheduled to begin May 24.

Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, said the public can't access the Crown Point and Winfield branches this month, but curbside pickup of library materials is expected to begin May 18.

She said the book drop has been opened at the two locations. Library staff is expected to return to the branches starting Monday, and they will begin checking in items that have been returned.

Wendorf said WiFi also is available at all times in the parking lots of the two branches.

As local entities make operational plans, many residents also anxious to know what the easing of restrictions means for the activities they typically enjoy in the spring and summer.