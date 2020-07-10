Crown Point teen checks on stalled vehicle, finds unconscious man who had overdosed

HOBART — While driving her silver Honda to work Wednesday morning, Grace Mikrut noticed a car stopped at a green light.
"I thought to myself, if somebody stopped at a green light either there's something wrong with their car or something wrong with them," Mikrut said.
So, she parked her car behind the stalled vehicle and went to make sure everything was OK, Mikrut said.
However, as she approached the car, she found an unconscious man with a lit cigarette in his hand.
"I knocked on the window. I thought, 'Maybe he's just asleep.' I was like, 'Sir, you OK?' knocked on the window, and he was unresponsive," Mikrut said.
"I need to call 911," she recalled thinking.
The 17-year-old said she was nervous to call 911 — something she hadn't done before — but instincts and adrenaline took over.
"They came. They had to drag him out of the car, and turns out he had overdosed on heroin," Mikrut said. "They said that if I hadn't called 911 and got someone to come help him that he probably wouldn't have made it."
As she watched the scene unfold from the side of the road, Mikrut said she began to have a panic attack.
"I was nervous, kind of freaking out. I just hoped that he was OK," she said.
Ultimately, the man, whom police said was in his 30s, was given two doses of Narcan and transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville.
Mikrut said she's proud her instincts took over in the moment.
"I think if I wouldn't of stopped, and then I would have heard about it on the news that guy was found dead on a heroin overdose, and I would have saw that, it would have been a lot worse than the scary incident that I faced," she said.
The upcoming Crown Point High School senior said she hopes the man takes advantage of Wednesday's incident and tries to sober up.
"I want him to stop doing drugs, and I know that's so unrealistic of me, but that's just the same thing that comes popping up into my head every time I think about it," Mikrut said. "Given a second shot at life, I just hope he doesn't throw it away."
Because Mikrut was on her way to work, officers escorted her to Chick-fil-A, where she has worked as a crew member for a month, to make sure she arrived safely and explain the situation to her manager.
Mikrut's mom, Heather, received a text from Mikrut's uncle after the incident unfolded Wednesday that said, "Grace saved a life today."
"I was perplexed by the text message, that's for sure. But Grace is an amazing person so it didn't surprise me that she was willing to stop and help someone," Heather Mikrut said.
Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said when officers arrived on scene, the man had a very weak pulse. Gonzales said he can't say whether Mikrut saved the man's life, but "it wasn't looking good for him."
"For her to stop and go out of her way to try and help another person, that really means a lot and that really restores my faith in humanity," Gonzales said.
Gonzales said anyone who observes someone who is unresponsive or sleeping while in a car should stop, check on them and call 911 immediately.
"Instead of going around somebody and ignoring a possible medical condition, maybe we should stop and think about humanity for once and help another person out," he said.
