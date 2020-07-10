Crown Point teen checks on stalled vehicle, finds unconscious man who had overdosed

Ultimately, the man, whom police said was in his 30s, was given two doses of Narcan and transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville.

Mikrut said she's proud her instincts took over in the moment.

"I think if I wouldn't of stopped, and then I would have heard about it on the news that guy was found dead on a heroin overdose, and I would have saw that, it would have been a lot worse than the scary incident that I faced," she said.

The upcoming Crown Point High School senior said she hopes the man takes advantage of Wednesday's incident and tries to sober up.

"I want him to stop doing drugs, and I know that's so unrealistic of me, but that's just the same thing that comes popping up into my head every time I think about it," Mikrut said. "Given a second shot at life, I just hope he doesn't throw it away."

Because Mikrut was on her way to work, officers escorted her to Chick-fil-A, where she has worked as a crew member for a month, to make sure she arrived safely and explain the situation to her manager.

Mikrut's mom, Heather, received a text from Mikrut's uncle after the incident unfolded Wednesday that said, "Grace saved a life today."