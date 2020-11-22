UPDATE: Crown Point teen killed in crash

CROWN POINT — A 13-year-old Crown Point girl sustained blunt force trauma in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday in Crown Point, authorities said.

Kelly Hume was pronounced dead after the crash, which occurred around 8 p.m., in the 4500 block of West 113th Avenue, authorities said.

An investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Dept. Traffic Unit found Hume was leaning out the window of a car driven by her 18-year-old sister when the vehicle left the roadway on a steep incline. Hume struck a utility pole and was dragged and thrown from the car.

Authorities are investigating if cell phone use may have been a factor in the crash.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit is conducting traffic reconstruction of this incident and the investigation continues,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time.”

Crown Point Police and Fire and the Lake County coroner assisted at the scene.