Crown Point teen to return home from Johns Hopkins amid coronavirus concerns

Ian Foreman is packing his bags and getting ready to move home for the semester.

Foreman, a freshman studying math at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, will return to Crown Point this week after the school announced Tuesday it is canceling all in-person classes effective Wednesday.

Foreman told The Times that while campus isn't a ghost town, classes have been canceled for the remainder of the week and it's "pretty quiet."

"The possibility of the school closing and the topic of coronavirus in general has basically been in most everyday conversations. Everybody is just talking about it," Foreman said.

Classes and club meetings have been canceled and students can no longer enjoy a meal in a dining hall. Rather, takeout options are available.

"The school is not just completely shut down, there's still stuff available," Foreman said. "It is kind of quiet, and for safety, they're discouraging lots of people being in crowded, contained areas."

Midterms have been postponed until after spring break, which begins Monday and ends March 22.