CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point and the Lake Court House Foundation will host a dedication ceremony for the new legacy brick patio this week.
The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“This will provide another chapter in honoring those who were respectfully being displayed. Since the patio was recently completed late last week — we have seen many of our families enjoy the picturesque scenery especially from the recent CP Homecoming,” Mayor David Uran said in a news release.
The legacy bricks were removed over the summer for construction projects, according to previous Times reports.
The idea for the outdoor patio was, "conceived to reenergize the Marriage Mill that made our downtown famous going back as early as 1915," the city said in a release.
The project was funded by the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission.
"(We are) thankful for the city and RDC for paying for it; we would have never been able to afford to put a patio out there," Carrie Napoleon, Lake Court House Foundation managing director, told The Times.
The patio sits on the east side of the historic courthouse on the Crown Point square.