Crown Point to host drive-thru pantry at Sportsplex

CROWN POINT — On Friday, those in need of groceries can stop by the Sportsplex for essentials like eggs, cheese and potatoes.

The free Crown Point Bulldog Food Pantry will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. while supplies last, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

The opportunity was presented to the city Thursday after Redevelopment Commissioner Aaron McDermott heard Sysco Chicago, a company that sells food products, was looking for a community partner, Uran said.

"They were looking to partner with somebody with some food items that needed to be passed out," Uran said. "There's some expiration dates coming up on it late next week and the week after."

Uran said Sysco was looking for a way to give back to the Northwest Indiana community, as it normally serves various restaurants in the Region.

However because there are perishable items like eggs, cheese and yogurt, the city would need access to a large refrigeration area.

Since events in the city are nonexistent and the city has a partnership with Indiana Beverage, officials were able to secure refrigeration units that are typically used to keep beer cold, Uran said.