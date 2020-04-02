You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crown Point to host drive-thru pantry at Sportsplex
alert urgent

Crown Point to host drive-thru pantry at Sportsplex

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution

Volunteers prepare food items for distribution.

 John Luke, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — On Friday, those in need of groceries can stop by the Sportsplex for essentials like eggs, cheese and potatoes. 

The free Crown Point Bulldog Food Pantry will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. while supplies last, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said. 

The opportunity was presented to the city Thursday after Redevelopment Commissioner Aaron McDermott heard Sysco Chicago, a company that sells food products, was looking for a community partner, Uran said. 

"They were looking to partner with somebody with some food items that needed to be passed out," Uran said. "There's some expiration dates coming up on it late next week and the week after." 

Uran said Sysco was looking for a way to give back to the Northwest Indiana community, as it normally serves various restaurants in the Region. 

However because there are perishable items like eggs, cheese and yogurt, the city would need access to a large refrigeration area. 

Since events in the city are nonexistent and the city has a partnership with Indiana Beverage, officials were able to secure refrigeration units that are typically used to keep beer cold, Uran said. 

After a few hours of working out logistics, the parties came together to host a drive-thru food pantry — where residents can "roll in and roll right out" with various food items without getting out of the car. 

"Cars can pull up, and we'll be able to distribute the food equally as best as we can to hopefully provide some people some opportunities so they're not spending money," Uran said. 

Uran added there will around seven or eight people working at the pantry, all of whom will be in protective gear. 

For more information, call 219-662-3240 or visit www.crownpoint.in.gov

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts